Paul Third: Pressure mounting as misfiring Dons struggle to find their Aberdeen Way

A well-used phrase from Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack since he succeeded Stewart Milne in the Pittodrie boardroom has been “We might be wrong but we won’t be confused.”

Well, there’s not an awful lot going right at the moment and many Dons fans have been left scratching their heads by what is going on.

In 2021 we’ve seen a parting of the ways between Cormack and a long-serving manager in Derek McInnes before replacing him with an untried coach in Stephen Glass.