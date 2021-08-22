Premiership unbeaten start continues but Aberdeen must make major signings before the transfer window closes

Aberdeen must sign reinforcements before the transfer window closes at the end of the month or risk the squad being stretched to breaking point.

The Reds displayed the fight to battle back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle and extend their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

However the rigors of fighting on two fronts is taking a toll with injuries.

The Dons were highly pro-active in the early stages of the window and made vital signings but more is needed if they are to continue to push near the top of the Premiership table for the duration of the season.

Ideally those new faces will be secured long before transfer deadline day – avoiding a last gasp signing scramble like last January under the previous management regime.

More signings are imperative if, as is hoped, the Reds can progress to the group stages of the Europa Conference League on Thursday by overcoming the 1-0 deficit against Qarabag at Pittodrie in the play-off second leg.

Even before the punishing schedule of balancing Europe and domestic action began it was clear Aberdeen needed further additions – and not just quantity but quality.

Striker, centre-back, No.10 and winger needed before transfer window closes

Another goal scoring striker and centre-back were pivotal but now a play-maker, who can operate in the No.10 role, a wide player and even more defensive cover look to be needed as injury problems mount.

Prior to kick-off at Tynecastle the Reds were already sweating over the fitness of centre-back Andy Considine who was stretchered off in the 1-0 Europa Conference League loss at Qarabag and attacker Ryan Hedges – both ruled out of the game in Edinburgh.

Attacker Connor McLennan has been added to those injury concerns having been forced off with a knock late on in the first half at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen failed in a £500,000 bid to sign Martin Boyle from Hibs recently so the cash is there to make significant signings to bolster Glass’ squad.

First chance of the game comes for The Dons. Neat build up play finds Ramirez through on goal but he shoots straight at Gordon who is able to save. 15' | 🟤 HEA 0-0 ABE ⚪️ | #StandFree pic.twitter.com/ctS3SHjZHS — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 22, 2021

The resurrection of Funso Ojo continues

The Reds retain their unbeaten run in the Premiership courtesy of a second-half equaliser from Funso Ojo.

The remarkable resurrection of Belgian midfielder Ojo continues apace.

Prior to the start of the season Ojo’s Aberdeen career looked to be over having been on a loan spell at League One Wigan Athletic in the previous campaign.

Ojo even admitted he thought his time at Pittodrie was up but he was a shock starter in the first game of the season against BK Hacken in Europe – and has impressed since.

He had a sensational solo run to set up a goal against Breidablik in Europe and has now chipped in with the vital leveller against Hearts.

Ojo was utilised , and probably wasted in a deeper, more defensive role by former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

However Glass has played Ojo in a more advanced position and has given him the freedom to express himself creatively and get more involved in attacks.

It has paid off and now he is an influential player for the Reds. What a turnaround.

Against Hearts Ojo had two shots at goal, one goal, 51 touches, 35 passes with an 85.7% pass success rate.

Ojo can be expected to start against Azerbaijan side Qarabag in Aberdeen’s biggest European game in more than a decade.

🔴 The Dons come from behind to earn a point at Tynecastle. COYR! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/NZlt5XdjgI — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 22, 2021

Scott Brown’s influence in a battle

Both Aberdeen and Hearts went into this clash with a 100 percent record in the Premiership. With Hibs drawing 2-2 with Dundee in the early kick-off whoever triumphed at Tynecastle would go clear at the top of the table.

After the exertions of playing a Euro tie in searing heat in excess of 30 degrees on a disgraceful pitch in Azerbaijan the Reds still had enough in the tank to run themselves into the ground in Edinburgh.

Despite the draining nature of that game and the Reds not returning back to the Granite City until 7am veteran Scott Brown, 36, retained his place in the starting line-up.

As was illustrated in the costly League Cup defeat to Raith at the weekend Aberdeen need Brown’s influence in the heart of the team to orchestrate, motivate and dictate.

He had to start against Hearts in a game where it was expected to get physical, and did – and must start against Qarabag on Thursday.

Team captain Brown operated in front of the back-line with central midfield partner Lewis Ferguson in a slightly more advanced role.

Brown offered an extra level of cover at the back breaking down attacks and was also that glue binding the defence and midfield together to orchestrate quick breaks and attacks.

To Aberdeen’s credit they didn’t let their energy levels, or heads. drop when they went behind in the 56th minute when Declan Gallagher bundled over Gary Mackay-Steven just inside the left of the penalty area.

Liam BOYCE ruthlessly converted the spot kick. It was an uphill battle from then on but Aberdeen climbed it to get a deserved point.

However more faces are needed.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Hayes (for Campbell 46), McCrorie, Gallagher, Ramsay, Jenks, Brown, Ferguson, Ojo, McLennan (for Emmanuel-Thomas 38), Ramirez.

Subs not used: Woods, McGinn, McGeouch, Gurr, Hancock.

HEARTS: Gordon, Haring Souttar, Halkett, M. Smith, Baningime, Halliday (Walker 75), Cochrane, Ginnelly (Henderson 90+3), Boyce, Mackay-Steven (McEneff 78),

Subs not used: Stewart, C. Smith, Denholm.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 17,449