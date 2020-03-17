Polish FA claim domestic leagues to be given until June to finish

The Polish FA have claimed Uefa are aiming to get all domestic leagues finished by June.

It comes after Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

European football’s governing body has held an emergency video conference involving all 55 member states to discuss the crisis.

Euro 2020 is now set to take place from June 11 to July 11 next year, according to multiple European football associations.

The Polish FA have also indicated that every effort will be made to complete the league season.

A statement released by the Polish FA said: “1. If the situation allows, maximum efforts will be made to complete all competitions in the national leagues and European cups by 30 June 2020.

“2. There will be no exclusivity for the individual games: national leagues will be able to be played in the middle of the week, and matches in European cups during weekends.

“3. The dates of the qualifying rounds for the European cups in the 2020/21 season will be determined depending on the completion of individual national leagues.”