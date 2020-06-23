Aberdeen ‘desperate’ to reach Europa League groups next season with changed format – Andy Considine

Defender Andy Considine aims to make it seventh time lucky in the Dons’ bid to make the Europa League group stages.

The club’s player of the year also believes the later start date for Europe can help Aberdeen’s group bid.

Aberdeen have failed to reach the lucrative group stages for the last six years under manager Derek McInnes.

Next season the Reds will go for group stage qualification again, but in a radically different format due to the Covid-19 crisis.

UEFA recently confirmed a restructuring of the pre-qualifiers for 2020-21 and Aberdeen face one-legged ties instead of the traditional home and away format.

Under UEFA’s revised fixture calendar, they will start their Euro bid at the first qualifying round stage on August 27 instead of the originally scheduled July 9.

Aberdeen will have been in domestic action before Europe, with the Premiership set to begin on August 1.

Considine, 33, said: “We are desperate to go that little bit further and get into the group stages of the Europa League.

“That would be massive for the players and the club.

“We will get a longer pre-season this year and hopefully plenty of games under our belt before Europe starts for us.

“There have been a lot of times when we have had to play European games and our opponents are almost a quarter of the way through their season.

“This time we will have games under our belt before we go into Europe so that might help us this year.”

Aberdeen returned to socially-distanced training last Monday to begin preparation for the start of the Premiership campaign.

If the Dons are to successfully reach the lucrative group stages at the seventh time of asking, they will have to negotiate a congested fixture list with four rounds packed into a month.

Uefa’s plan to complete last season’s Champions League and Europa League in August has resulted in a knock-on effect on the 2020-21 pre-qualifiers.

Aberdeen kick off on August 27 and, if successful, would have to rocket through the rounds with the second qualifying round on September 17, third qualifying round on September 24 and play-off on October 1.

The date of the draws has yet to be determined.

The draw will determine which club will play the single leg in their stadium.

In six successive seasons in Europe under McInnes, the Dons have reached the third qualifying round stage on five occasions and exited at the second qualifying round once, to English Premier League outfit Burnley.

Considine said: “I am delighted that we are back in Europe for another season.

“Playing in Europe is a great experience.

“To be in Europe for seven seasons is brilliant and I take my hat off to all the players over the years that have been involved in that.

“Also to the manager (Derek McInnes) and his staff doing such a fantastic job.

“It shows real consistency in the league, although we were disappointed to finish fourth last season. If the season had gone on longer I think we would have enough in the bank to go and finish third.”