Players will be axed if individual mistakes continue, warns Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has warned players will be axed if they continue to make costly mistakes.

Glass insists individual errors are damaging the Dons’ season as they crashed 3-2 away to St Mirren.

Aberdeen are in crisis and are eight games without victory in all competitions.

It is the Dons’ worst run of form since January to March 2010.

The Reds have failed to register a clean sheet in 11 games and are mired in the bottom six of the Premiership.

Aberdeen were leading 2-1 in Paisley until the dismissal of Teddy Jenks early in the second half for a second yellow.

Glass reckons referee Willie Collum was right with the dismissal – but is frustrated at the individual gaffs costing the Reds.

And he will wield the axe by dropping those culpable if they continue.

He said: “When you are a footballer it comes down to your individual performance a lot of the time.

“Are you capable of staying in a team and affecting a team positively?

“We have a big group of players so it is important the players know there is competition for places right across the board.

“It is something that is real at the club. You cannot continue making mistakes and expect to stay.”

‘Individual mistakes are costing us severely’

Aberdeen have taken just two points from the last possible 15 in the Premiership and face a daunting October with games against Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee looming.

That begins with a home clash against Celtic on Sunday.

With individual errors culpable for all three of St Mirren’s goals Glass will demand the mistakes are eradicated, or players will pay the price.

Glass said: “It has been individual mistakes because as a unit it has actually looked alright.

“Individual mistakes are costing us pretty severely – that is pretty clear.

“However you cannot legislate for individual mistakes.”

Collum right with second yellow for Jenks

Aberdeen were leading when the game turned on the 50th minute dismissal of on loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jenks.

The second yellow card came from a late challenge on Jamie McGrath by Jenks.

Whilst accepting the impact of the dismissal Glass had no qualms with Collum’s decision to send Jenks off.

He said: “It is a second yellow card and I think Willie got it right.

“It is not something Teddy has meant to do as he has over-ran the ball.

“He was tackled from behind before it and it probably could have been a foul for us in the first place.

“However the play continues and Teddy runs on, oversteps and steps on the lad’s ankle.”

Impact of Jenks’ dismissal

Aberdeen had been 2-1 up through goals from Scott Brown and a superb Christian Ramirez header.

However they fell 3-2 behind in 11 devastating minutes when they conceded twice following Jenks dismissal.

Glass said: “The red card massively impacted the game and we lost a couple of poor goals after that.

“We lost a poor one in the first half as well before that to be honest.

“There is a disappointment in the goals we gave away and a good team like St Mirren will pick holes in you.

“It is important when you are 2-1 up that you are tough and hard to score against but we gave them a couple of goals.

“If you give teams goals you are in danger of losing games and that is what happened.”