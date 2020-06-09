Willie Miller: Aberdeen will be glad to have Cormack Park amid Premiership training return’s strict regulations

Premiership clubs are allowed to return to training this week and everyone connected with Scottish football will be hoping things run smoothly.

The top-flight clubs will be building up for next season starting at the beginning of August.

Premiership clubs being able to return on Thursday does feel like a significant step for Scottish football.

It gives a lot of people hope that we will be seeing football return before too long, although next season’s start date isn’t set in stone.

I’m sure clubs, players and managers will be pleased they are able to start taking these tentative steps towards a return and being able to play football again.

It will be a while before fans are able to return to stadiums to watch games, but it seems like there will be ways to get some fans into grounds with restricted capacities which would be another positive step before full crowds can return.

There’s been talk of the likes of Hearts and Hibs using Murrayfield with its larger capacity to get most of their usual crowd into the stadium.

So there are a lot of ideas being thought about and it’s positive that there is a date for a restart.

It may not be fixed but at least it is something to work towards for players and managers.

The initial training will be very restrictive in terms of what players can do and they will be working in small groups. But I’m sure they will be pleased that they’re able to get the ball rolling again.

Aberdeen will be pleased to have the facilities at Cormack Park.

The Dons’ training complex opened last year and will make restarting training easier than it would previously have been when they trained at various facilities around the city.

It might still have been possible, but it would have been far more difficult to create the bio bubble that clubs are looking to create.

So the training facilities at Kingsford opened at the ideal time.

Some other clubs will still be facing problems – if they don’t have their own training ground – of how they create a bio-secure environment if they use a number of sites.

Aberdeen will be able to spread the squad out over a number of pitches and also over a number of changing rooms at Cormack Park.

Within the building I know they can have a one-way system, going in one door and out the other.

So the set-up is there for the Dons squad to safely start getting back up to speed. The testing process clubs will follow is very rigorous and is in accordance with government and SFA guidelines.

As an organisation the SFA and the clubs themselves are doing as much as they possibly can to ensure everyone is safe.

The testing top-flight clubs are required to do is very costly but it’s necessary to keep everyone safe.

If it allows the Premiership clubs to train and then play in August I’m sure many clubs will feel it will have been worthwhile.

That’s a responsibility clubs have as employers to ensure the players are able to do their job as safely as they can.

A lot of people have put a lot of effort in to make this return to training possible.

While there is no 100% guarantee that everything will go completely smoothly and there will be no positive tests, they are doing as much as they can.

We’ve seen the Bundlesliga restart and the English Premier League is hoping to restart next week as well.

In Scotland the SFA and clubs will be learning from the challenges these leagues have faced.

Hopefully everything can go smoothly in Scotland and there are no positive tests, and clubs can work towards games getting under way in August.