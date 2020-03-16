Aberdeen players told to stay away from Cormack Park in bid to prevent coronavirus spread

Dons boss Derek McInnes doesn’t want this season to end prematurely.

Football in Scotland was suspended indefinitely on Friday due to the coronavirus.

Aberdeen are still in with a chance of winning the Scotish Cup and finishing third in the Premiership and McInnes doesn’t want the season halted early and said: “I would give it every chance to fulfil the fixtures until it is impossible to do that this campaign.”

Derek McInnes says his squad have been told to stay at home as much as possible as they try to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Following the suspension of football on Friday in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, McInnes held a meeting with the Aberdeen players to brief them in precautions to take for the weeks and months ahead.

The Dons have closed their training ground Cormack Park until March 23 as a result of the outbreak and McInnes is keen for everyone connected with the club to minimise their chances of contracting coronavirus.

He said: “We held a meeting after the game (against Motherwell on Friday night) was cancelled.

“All we said to the players was to make sure they are aware of their responsibilities.

“We can’t be putting the players out into a social situation.

“They can’t be going to gyms, cinemas or restaurants.

“We are more or less telling them to stay in their houses as much as we can.

“We have closed the training ground.

“We are assuming the game is going to be off next weekend.

“If that is the case, we are shutting the training ground down until Monday March 23.

“We just want our players to take a step back.

“If the game goes ahead then that changes it and we will just train as normal this week.

“We are expecting a decision to follow what everybody else is doing and cancel the games.

“If that is the case then we will tell the players to take responsibility for their own actions.

“Hopefully a collective effort can maybe help the situation by not contracting the virus and we can be in a situation in a few weeks’ time where we can pick up on the fixtures.

“If we don’t take responsibility and ownership by trying to avoid these situations and minimising the risk then there is a chance where we are going to get a situation where the season won’t get played out.

“Then it would become a puzzle and who knows what the answers are.

“I don’t know how they are going to be able to do it, but however they do it I do feel the season should be played out and concluded.

“We set out in a competition to decide winners and losers.

“We are in the semi-finals of a cup competition and we want to win a Scottish Cup.

“We are deserving of that chance.”

McInnes says the Aberdeen players have been given fitness programmes to follow at home to keep them in condition should football resume sooner rather than later.

He added: “They can maintain their fitness. Certain players have programmes to follow, a lot of them have exercise equipment in their homes.

“We are still happy for them to go out at certain times during the day to go on a run, but just not at the training ground.

“The training ground is shut down to all of the professional players and the academy.

“There will nobody there over the next nine or 10 days unless we are forced to play this game at the weekend, which I can’t see happening.

“They won’t be going to gyms as I think that is the wrong thing to do.

“A few of them had planned to go to a concert over the weekend, but they can’t be going to that any more.

“We have to treat this seriously and do our bit to make sure that when we do go back to training, which is sooner rather than later, that we are in a position that the country and Scottish football is in a healthier place.”