ICYMI: Aberdeen player returns to training at Cormack Park after Covid-19 test shock

Aberdeen will today welcome back to training the unnamed player who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Manager Derek McInnes recently confirmed the player, who was asymptomatic, had subsequently returned two negative test results.

Aberdeen tested the player for a third time yesterday since that positive result and he has now been given the green light to return to Cormack Park.

The unnamed player became the first in the Scottish Premiership to test positive for the coronavirus during stringent twice-weekly testing of players and staff at Aberdeen.

McInnes insisted the club believed it was a “false positive” and that a third successive negative result would open the way for the player to return to training today, albeit in socially isolated conditions.

An Aberdeen FC statement said: “The club can confirm the first team squad member who tested positive for Covid-19 will return to Cormack Park tomorrow to begin his “Return to Play” protocol, which is mandatory for all those who have tested positive.

“The player, who remained asymptomatic throughout, has been following the appropriate isolation procedures since the positive test and the medical team are now satisfied he has met all the criteria to start a graded return to full training.”

The positive test emerged last week during mandatory twice weekly testing at the club.

The player had been self isolating since the positive result, but had been in regular contact with the medical staff at the Cormack Park training facility.

Aberdeen have conducted more than 700 Covid-19 tests on players, management and ancillary staff since returning to training on June 15.

Along with that robust and regular testing the Dons have adhered strictly to the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group protocol of increased sanitisation at Cormack Park and social distancing.

The club statement continued: “All other players continue to produce negative results as part of our mandatory testing regime, provided by The Aberdeen Clinic, and together with the stringent hygiene and safety measures in place at Cormack Park we are confident the precautions the club is taking are working effectively.”

The player will begin work on his own in isolation at Cormack Park today and will return to the main group next week as the Dons prepare for the start of the Premiership season on Saturday August 1.

Aberdeen will host Rangers in the season opener at Pittodrie in a closed door game that will be live on Sky Sports (5.30pm).

Dons boss McInnes is delighted that he and his squad now have a tangible target to work towards.

However that August 1 top flight restart is still subject to approval from the Scottish Government.

McInnes said: “It is the game that Sky have chosen, as you would expect, as it is a very exciting fixture to kick off.

“We normally start the season with a European game but that has been put back a bit (Europa League first qualifying round, August 27).

“We could not have hoped for a better game to start the season with to be honest.

“When the fixtures come out it focuses everyone, players and staff alike for that first game. We now have fixtures to look forward to and it seems the season is now starting proper although it’s going to be different.”

Meanwhile, Shaleum Logan and Lewis Ferguson both suffered minor injuries this week during training.

McInnes said: “We picked up a couple of knocks on Monday as Shay felt his calf again.

“Lewis had a little strain on his thigh.”