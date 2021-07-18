Pittodrie legend Theo Snelders insists new look Aberdeen team must be given time to deliver

Legend Theo Snelders insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass must be given time to bring silverware to Pittodrie.

Glass has reshaped the squad in the summer with six new signings secured in the bid to end a trophy drought dating back to 2014.

Aberdeen have secured only one trophy, the League Cup, this century.

In contrast St Johnstone, operating on a lower budget than the Dons, completed an historic Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

Aberdeen drew 0-0 with St Johnstone at Cormack Park in the final closed door friendly before facing BK Hacken in Europe on Thursday.

After playing two pre-season friendlies behind closed doors the Red Army will finally see the fruits of that transfer window business for the first time against BK Hacken.

New signings Scott Brown, Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr and Teddy Jenks are all in contention to make their debut in the second qualifying round first leg tie in front of 5,665 fans.

Pittodrie great Snelders reckons Glass has strengthened the Dons but urged patience.

He hopes the rebuild pays off with trophy glory in the upcoming season but has urged the Red Army and the Pittodrie board to give Glass’ rebuild time.

Snelders said: “Aberdeen have made a lot of signings so it will be interesting to see how they do in the new season.

“If they do not win a trophy next season then you have to understand that it is the start of things for Aberdeen under Stephen Glass and could take longer.

“It could maybe take two to three seasons.

“When a new manager comes in he wants to bring in his own players.

“There is no point taking in a new manager who does that and then going through that all again.

“Managers must be given time to build something.”

New look squad under manager Glass

The squad turnover during the summer saw nine players exit with six signings introduced as well as the return of former Belgian U21 international Funso Ojo from a loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

Glass released defenders Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Shay Logan and Greg Leigh with strikers Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) all coming to the end of six month loan deals.

Striker Bruce Anderson rejected the offer of a new Aberdeen contract to sign on at Livingston on a three-year deal and Ethan Ross turned down the opportunity to extend his stay at Pittodrie.

Ross, 19, has reportedly attracted interest from English sides Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Key is developing and selling young talent

As well as adding players in the transfer window Glass and the Pittodrie board have also had to contend with an approach for Scotland U21 international midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Premier League Watford made a £2m bid for the 21-year-old which was rejected.

The Dons’ board slated the Hornets’ bid as ‘insulting’.

Following the rejection of the bid Ferguson, contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, slapped in a transfer request.

Glass has clarified the Dons are not actively looking to sell any players during the summer transfer window.

Ferguson subsequently reported for duty at pre-season and is set to feature against BK Hacken on Thursday.

Snelders, 57, insists holding out for the right price for key players, and making a profit on players, is fundamental to the long term success of the club.

He said: “You have to explain through good communication with supporters about what the club want to do.

“If they want to bring on youngers, make them better and then in the long term try to sell them to make money.

“That this is the kind of club Aberdeen are then build from there.

“Maybe sell someone for £400,000 then buy someone back for £200,000.

“Then your team and your bank balance will improve.”

Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out hero

Keeper Snelders was Alex Smith’s first major signing as Aberdeen boss when arriving at Pittodrie for £300,000 from Twente Enschede in Holland in 1998.

He would go on to make 290 appearances for the Reds and lifted both domestic trophies in the 1989-90 campaign.

Snelders played a key role in completing that historic Cup double when saving a penalty kick in the Scottish Cup shoot-out.

Following a 0-0 draw with Celtic at Hamdpen the sides went to a nerve wracking penalty shoot-out.

Tied at 8-8 Snelders addressed the Red Army in the Hampden stands, geeing them up from the touch-line.

He then went back into goal and dived to his left to left to save magnificently from Anton Rogan.

Step up Brian Irvine who slammed home his spot kick to win the trophy for Aberdeen – the last time the club lifted the Scottish Cup.

Snelders said: “I have great memories of my time with Aberdeen.

“I am still in touch with Brian Irvine, Paul Mason, Willem van der Ark, Paul Mason and Neil Simpson.”