Pittodrie legend Brian Irvine urges stuttering Aberdeen to show their strength and take heat off Derek McInnes

Pittodrie legend Brian Irvine believes Derek McInnes has built the strongest Aberdeen squad for years and urged them to prove it to take the heat off their manager.

Aberdeen slumped to a dismal 4-1 defeat to the then-Premiership bottom club Ross County at the weekend.

It was the low point of a slump which has yielded just one point from nine since the turn of the year.

In the wake of the defeat, two banners were hung in outside Pittodrie calling for McInnes to exit.

Irvine has backed McInnes and insists the Reds manager deserves respect, and time, for what he has achieved at Pittodrie.

Irvine also called for perspective, highlighting the Reds are still firmly in the race for Europe.

He said: “On paper, this is the best Aberdeen team I have seen in recent years and it is up to them to now prove themselves.

“Being strong on paper is not enough though, you have to show that on the pitch.

“The only way they can do that is by putting in performances and winning games.

“I saw Aberdeen beat Ross County 3-0 earlier in the season and it could have been a far higher score-line.

“That day Aberdeen looked like the team they are capable of being, but it was a complete reverse this time in Dingwall.

“I think the recent defeat to Ross County is a one-off.

“Hopefully they can bounce back against Motherwell on Saturday and in the coming games.”

Club great Irvine was at the Global Energy Stadium as a match-pundit on Saturday and witnessed the shock defeat.

Aberdeen were overtaken in third spot by Hibs following the defeat in Dingwall.

However, the Reds hold two games in hand on the Easter Road club, who are in League Cup semi-final action at the weekend.

Victory against Motherwell would elevate the Dons back to third.

Irvine said: “Personally I am supportive of Derek McInnes in terms of what he has done and the team he has built.

“What is success for Aberdeen?

” A cup, although there is the disappointment of being knocked out of the League Cup by St Mirren this season.

“However, Rangers were also knocked out of that cup same by St Mirren.

“Derek deserves respect as he has done a great job at Aberdeen.

“If Aberdeen win their games in hand they go third.

“There are concerns about Celtic and Aberdeen are still chasing them for that second spot, which would bring Champions League qualification.

“There is still plenty to play for.”

Ross McCrorie to be ‘big loss’ in coming weeks

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is set to be ruled out for a number of weeks with a foot injury that saw him exit Ross County in crutches.

It was initially feared the 22-year-old had suffered a broken bone, but a scan confirmed that not to be the case.

Irvine, who won the Scottish Cup and League Cup with the Dons, fears his absence will be a major blow.

He said: “Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie, who are the heart and engine of the Aberdeen team, didn’t really perform in Dingwall.

“It is no accident that when they don’t perform neither does the team.

“Losing McCrorie to injury is going to be a big loss.

“They are at their best when McCrorie and Ferguson are in the centre of midfield driving the team on.”

Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes also left Ross County on crutches having suffered an ankle injury.

However Hayes is in contention to be fit to face Motherwell on Saturday.

Irvine, 55, said: “When they lost Hayes, it was the turning point against Ross County.

“When Hayes went off injured, Aberdeen lost their impetus and momentum.

“Despite the score line, though, it was tight at 2-1 and could have gone either way.

“Aberdeen were on top and could easily have equalised or even gone on to win.

“However, it wasn’t their day.

“Aberdeen couldn’t get the next goal and then Ross County hit them on the break.

“There were a couple of 50-50 challenges that Ross County won and I think they just wanted it more on the day than Aberdeen.”

Hit of pandemic may dictate decision to let playmaker Scott Wright go early

Aberdeen could yet be weakened with the loss of influential attacker Scott Wright in the transfer window.

Rangers have approached the Dons to confirm they want to secure the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, on a pre contract for next season.

Wright has been free to talk to any interested clubs since the January transfer window opened.

The Ibrox club are also open to fast-tracking his move to Glasgow by landing him this season, which would require a fee.

Irvine reckons the Dons face a fine balancing act between finance and squad strength for the rest of the season.

The former Scotland international said: “It will come down to a financial decision on whether to take fee to let him go just now or keep him until the end of the season.

“Wright has done well in recent months and would be a big loss.

“However, no team revolves around one player.

“If Aberdeen get a decent amount of money it would be good business.

“There are no supporters at games so finances in football are bad.

“If you can get money for a player maybe that is not a bad thing in the current climate.

“Although Aberdeen were well set before the pandemic struck financially, they have been hit like every other club.

“However, on the other hand, they would also benefit from keeping Wright for the rest of the season as he is such an influential player who can create and score goals.

“From a non-finance perspective, keep him until the end of the season, but – in this climate – it would be no bad thing to accept a good offer for Wright.”