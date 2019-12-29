Dons physio helped save my life, admits ex-Aberdeen midfielder Folly

Nine years after suffering an injury that would end his career at just 27, Yoann Folly has thanked Aberdeen for potentially saving his life.

On New Year’s Day 2011 the Togo international suffered a broken ankle in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie.

He accepts that it was the “beginning of the end” of his playing career.

Talking to the Evening Express, Paris-born Folly revealed he was subsequently diagnosed with chronic pulmonary embolism, which is blood clots on the lungs.

He continues to take blood thinners for the condition and will have to do so for the rest of his life.

The illness first materialised when Folly was pushing to return to fitness from the ankle break and struggled to breathe in training.

Then-Dons physio John Sharp noticed something was wrong and urged Folly to go for a check and he was eventually diagnosed.

Folly, now 34, insists Sharp’s advice was vital because without it he would have continued to push himself in training and potentially suffered a heart attack.

He said: “When I was doing my recovery training I was having difficulty breathing.

“I know myself and am fit but I couldn’t do what I normally would.

“The physio (Sharp) saw it as well and realised there was something not quite right.

“So I went for a check, luckily. They saw that there were clots.

“I would probably have pushed myself and could have gone into a heart attack or something like that. That has happened to some players a few too many times.

“Every day I look at it that, although it was unfortunate, I am still here. That is the good thing.”

Folly’s battle with illness and retirement in 2012 was brought sharply into focus upon his diagnosis by the death of Piermario Morosini, who suffered a fatal heart attack while playing for Livorno in Italy in April 2012.

The previous month Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing against Tottenham Hotspur. Thankfully Muamba survived.

Following diagnosis of the life-threatening condition, Folly battled to return to football but suffered another setback that ultimately led to his early retirement.

He said: “When I suffered a broken ankle it was unfortunate that it was completely broken and in pieces. That was the beginning of the end.

“When I started to come back running I thought I would be able to return.

“However, I didn’t know about the blood clots.

“The standard treatment is six months on blood thinners. After that you do another check and normally after that it is all right.

“I had the all clear after six months but when I tried to go back training it still wasn’t quite right.

“So I went back to the specialist who said it was chronic and would not go away.

“I went to hospital and thought it was just going to be a check and would go back to playing football.

“To then be told that, no, you can’t go back to playing football ever was a bit of a shock. I was only 27 and it was hard to take.

“I am still on some blood thinners for life.

“I felt sorry for myself for about an hour or two but then, the week after I left hospital, I went back to university. I tried to get on with my life as quickly as possible.”

Following his enforced premature retirement, Folly threw himself into his university studies as he focused on building a new career away from a game that had seen him capped 10 times at U21 level by France.

Folly would also go on to earn a senior cap for Togo.

He said: “I went to university straight after (retiring) and also did some coaching in Sheffield.

“I was studying for a law degree while playing and then when I retired I did a business degree.

“I studied for about eight years when I was playing football and then about three years after.

“It is important to do something when you are playing to fall back on after.

“My mum was always insistent on that from the very beginning, from when I was 17.

“When you are that age you just want to play football and that is all.

“However, when your career ends it is good to have something to fall back on or at least a base to go on from.”

There is no sense of bitterness from Folly about the fact his career ended early, only gratitude for what he achieved in football and for what he has now.

Signed by Southampton from St Etienne for £250,000 by Gordon Strachan in 2003, Folly starred in the English Premier League.

Following spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, he signed for Aberdeen in summer 2010 and started 20 times before suffering his ankle break in 2011.

He said: “It wasn’t a bad career I had. I am proud of myself for achieving that.

“I played for France for U15 to U21 and then switched to Togo.

“I got capped when I was playing for Southampton, where I was playing regularly, but there was a change of manager and after that I wasn’t playing as much.

“Maybe if that manager had stayed I could have gone on to stay in the French team.”

Now an export administrator for a clothing company, Folly retains a strong affection for Aberdeen, the city where his son Tristan was born.

He said: “I had a great time at Aberdeen and really enjoyed it there.

“The city, the club and the fans were all great.

“There was lots of history and, apart from the injury and all the rest, it was a good time for me at Aberdeen.

“Games that spring to mind for Aberdeen are the one where I scored (2-1 win v Hibs) just before I suffered the injury and also my first game, when we beat Hamilton 4-0.

“That Aberdeen side was a team that needed to stay together longer as there were a lot of young, talented players coming through such as Fraser Fyvie, Peter Pawlett and Chris Maguire.

“My son Tristan was born in Aberdeen so it is still in our thoughts every day.

“He is eight years old.

“I think he was too young to remember, although we have had him up a few times to Aberdeen.”