Peterhead striker Steven Boyd tips former Hamilton Accies team-mate Lewis Ferguson to make senior Scotland squad

Lewis Ferguson can force his way into the Scotland squad sooner rather than later, according to his former team-mate Steven Boyd.

The Aberdeen midfielder has established himself as one of Scottish football’s brightest young talents in his two seasons with the Dons.

With the 20-year-old’s displays prior to football’s shutdown in March earning rave reviews talk was increasing about Ferguson receiving a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

He already has seven caps for the Under-21s and Boyd, who played alongside Ferguson at Hamilton Accies during the 2017-18 season, reckons his old team mate will be in the running for a senior cap soon.

Peterhead striker Boyd said: “There are a lot of good midfielders but there’s no reason why he can’t push himself into the Scotland squad.

“If he carries on playing well then he would deserve to be in the squad.

“Playing for a club like Aberdeen gives you a good platform and if Lewis keeps playing well why can’t he be involved with Scotland?”

Ferguson made his breakthrough in senior football with Hamilton.

Boyd was also part of the Martin Canning’s Accies squad at that time and has been impressed with how he has continued to develop after making the move to the Granite City in 2018.

The 23-year-old added: “It’s been really pleasing to see how Lewis has progressed.

“He’s done brilliantly, since he went up to Aberdeen he’s really kicked.

“There’s no reason why he can’t carry on improving and developing at Aberdeen.

“He’s playing regularly, working under a good manager and it’s a good set up at Aberdeen to allow players to develop.

“I think the more games Lewis plays the better he’ll get.”

When Ferguson broke through at New Douglas Park Boyd was impressed, he was just disappointed they didn’t get the chance to play together after he was loaned to Livingston for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

He said: “Coming through at Hamilton he was big and strong for his age and he was always very fit.

“He did well when he first got a chance with Hamilton. When he got his chance at Accies I was on-loan at Livingston at the time.

“So I didn’t see as much of him in matches and it would have been good to play with him for Hamilton.

“But he impressed me in training and then he did the same with the people at Hamilton when he started playing.”

The immediate impact Ferguson made upon his arrival at Aberdeen took some observers by surprise.

His first two matches for the Dons were in the Europa League second qualifying round against English Premier League side Burnley.

And in the second leg of the tie at Turf Moor Ferguson scored a stunning overhead kick to draw the Reds level on the night and on aggregate.

Since then whenever he’s been available Ferguson has been selected by Derek McInnes.

For Boyd seeing Ferguson thrown in from the start against Burnley having just joined Aberdeen did come as a bit of shock, but it was no surprise to him that his former team mate took his opportunity.

Boyd said: “Was I surprised he went straight into the Aberdeen team? A little bit, but take nothing away from Lewis he took his chance well.

“Having done well and taken his chance he’s just kept his place and kept progressing.

“I think that’s the key for any young player if they can take their chance when they get it.

“Lewis is a great example to players of what you can achieve at a young age, I think his first games for Aberdeen were in the Europa League.”