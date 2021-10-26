Peterhead defender Jason Brown pleased with Blue Toon’s defensive improvements

Peterhead defender Jason Brown reckons the Blue Toon can reap the rewards from their improved defensive performances.

A clean sheet against Falkirk on Saturday was their second in three games, a run in which Peterhead have gone unbeaten.

Brown has been playing at the back with new signing David Wilson, while Andy McDonald has also been a viable option when Jim McInally opts to switch to a back three.

Josh Mulligan has been an outstanding performer at right-back while teenage loanee Flynn Duffy came in on the opposite side of the defence against the Bairns.

“You see the work we put in now – we’re concentrating on the defensive side of the game and know if we secure that, we’ll always score goals,” said Brown.

“We’re delighted with a clean sheet against a full-time team. It’s probably the youngest team we’ve had out there today but we adapted well.

“Losing Ryan (Conroy) was a big blow but we knuckled down, worked hard and put in a good shift.

“David has come in and done really well. He loves to defend, head and kick most things, so we’ve quickly gelled. We’ve got two clean sheets and we’ve played the 3-5-2 as well, with Andy (McDonald) coming in, so there’s good options.

“It’s good to be able to have that switch and we know if we’re not playing at the top of our game, there’s competition for places.”

A key part of their defensive improvements has been the form of goalkeeper Brett Long, who has claimed the number one spot since his summer arrival from East Fife.

Long was in inspired form on Saturday, keeping Falkirk at bay with a string of important saves, including one memorable stop to deny Michael Ruth.

Brown added: “He’s been brilliant. He’s made a few saves that are out of this world, particularly the one from the volley.

“It’s not just today. He’s been a big help all season. It’s good to have him and Lenny – we’ve got two young goalkeepers to chose from which is really good.”

The only downside for the Balmoor outfit was a number of injury concerns arising from the weekend.

Simon Ferry went off with a hamstring issue while Niah Payne could face an extended period on the sidelines after rolling his ankle in the first half.