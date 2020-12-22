Peterhead and Montrose battle out a League One draw

Peterhead made it three games unbeaten after drawing with Montrose at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon had led as a result of Isaac Layne’s first half penalty, but Graham Webster’s spot-kick for the Gable Endies in the second period meant it finished level.

A third successive victory would have moved the Buchan side up to third in League One, however, a point against the side sitting second in the division is not a bad result.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally made two changes to the side which beat Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Striker Isaac Layne dropped to the bench while defender Ryan Conroy dropped out of the squad altogether due to injury. Alan Cook and Lyall Cameron were handed starting spots.

The home side were first to threaten in the second minute with Scott Brown, Alan Cook and Steven Boyd combining well, but Scott Brown headed Boyd’s cross from the over from eight yards.

The Blue Toon were forced to make a change after 10 minutes, Gary Fraser landed awkwardly after winning a header and hurt his right knee.

After being helped off the pitch the midfielder was stretchered down the tunnel.

Peterhead took the lead after 20 minutes. Layne broke away down the right side and when he cut inside Kerr Waddell the Montrose defender tripped him.

After referee Graham Grainger pointed to the spot Layne found the top left corner from 12 yards.

There wasn’t an abundance of chances for either side in the first period. Montrose’s lone striker Russell McLean was an isolated figure, while the Buchan side’s most threatening attacking force was Cameron.

The on-loan Dundee winger caused Andrew Steeves a problem on numerous occasions with the Gable Endies left-back booked for an attempted trip on Cameron.

Montrose’s best effort of the first half was Graham Webster’s shot from inside the area which flashed narrowly over the crossbar and shortly before the interval Steeves’ cross-cum-shot drifted wide.

The visitors started the second half brightly and pinned Peterhead back in spells, but they were still struggling to create anything clear-cut.

There was some penalty box pinball from a Lewis Milne corner, but the Blue Toon scrambled the ball to safety and a Craig Johnston curler from the edge of the area was straight at goalkeeper Josh Rae.

Midway through the second period Montrose were handed a route back into the game.

Jason Brown tangled with his former team mate McLean in the box, McLean hit the turf and ref Grainger pointed to the spot. Brown was booked for the foul and Webster sent Rae the wrong way from 12 yards.

Peterhead’s cause wasn’t helped on 73 minutes when experienced defender Gary MacKenzie had to come off, Derryn Kesson was his replacement with Simon Ferry filling in at centre-back.

In the closing stages was very open with both sides trying to push for a winner, but some committed defending and wasteful final passing meant both had to settle for a share of the spoils.