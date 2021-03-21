Paul Sheerin says there’s no excuses for Aberdeen’s goal drought

Interim Dons boss Paul Sheerin says he can’t make excuses for Aberdeen’s lack of goals.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Dundee United at Tannadice, meaning they have now scored just once in 10 games and won once in that time.

Although Aberdeen produced some decent build-up play in the New Firm derby they couldn’t find a way to score with Adrian Sporle’s second half goal securing victory for the Tangerines.

Sheerin who is in charge alongside Barry Robson and Neil Simpson said: “It’s disappointing and frustrating and we’re all striving to try to rectify that.

“I thought in terms of our build up play and getting into the final third a lot of it was good.

“But when you’re not scoring goals and not getting the end product that your play up until that final third probably deserves it is frustrating.

“The players feel it and they’ve worked hard. In the 10 days I’ve worked with them they’ve been very good and nobody feels it as much as the players do in all honesty.

© SNS Group

“We encouraged that and encouraged them to be a little bit braver in terms of their play and they did that and passed it well.

“Once you get there (final third) it’s that killer instinct and a mixture of bad decisions and the surface, but I can’t really make excuses for the bit in the final third we just need to strive to be better.”

Sheerin did feel his side should have had a penalty just before half-time.

Lewis Ferguson was booked by referee Greg Aitken for diving, but United midfielder Calum Butcher had placed two hands on his back and did appear to shove.

Sheerin added: “It’s a penalty – there’s no getting away from that. But they (the officials) only get one look at it and it’s a quick decision.

© Shutterstock Feed

“I felt maybe as opposed to making that quick decision they’re mic’d up he could speak to his linesman and see what he thinks before he’s rash with the booking.

“It’s definitely a penalty and there’s no getting away from that. Wee things like that maybe help you, if we could go and score a penalty it might lift the shackles a bit.

“But it wasn’t to be and that’s not an excuse because there was more than that in the game than just the penalty not happening.”