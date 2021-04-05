Paul Sheerin says incoming Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will be ‘happy’ with squad he is inheriting

Interim boss Paul Sheerin believes incoming Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is inheriting a strong squad despite recent scoring problems.

Sheerin oversaw a narrow 1-0 Scottish Cup third round defeat of part-time League One strugglers Dumbarton.

Glass is now in Scotland, having arrived on the eve of the tie, but has to undergo 10 days in quarantine having jetted in from the United States.

The 44-year-old will meet with the Dons players for the first time when that quarantine ends two days after Saturday’s Premiership clash to St Johnstone.

Sheerin has faith in the squad he will be handing over to the former Atlanta United 2 boss.

He said: “They are a brilliant bunch of players, but they have just struggled in that final third a little bit in recent weeks.

“I am sure he (Glass) will be happy with the squad he is inheriting.”

Although Sheerin was in contact with Glass the night before the cup tie, he revealed the new manager let him have free reign with his selection and tactics.

Sheerin insists that was because Glass knows from experience while in temporary charge of Atlanta United last year how problematic interference can be for an interim manager.

Sheerin said: “He arrived on Friday night, so that is him over.

“It is a 10-day period for quarantine, so the likelihood is he will miss St Johnstone.

“We have not so much talked daily, but I talked with Stephen the night before the Dumbarton tie.

“We have had conversations about different things, which is understandable because he will be desperate to get in and get involved.

© Shutterstock Feed

“However, he has left us to our own devices, because he felt there were wee bits of interference when he was at Atlanta as interim manager.

“He felt it was just better to let us get on with things.

“Up until he is in at the club, he has allowed us full run of things.”

England coach Allan Russell will join Glass and Celtic captain Scott Brown, who has signed a pre-contract for next season.

Russell has worked as striker coach with England boss Gareth Southgate’s squad. Russell will join the Dons as assistant first team coach and will continue his role with the English FA.

Sheerin said: “I think Allan will come in at the same time as Stephen.”

With just one goal in 10 matches prior to the cup tie, Aberdeen’s woes in front of goal looked set to continue until substitute Callum Hendry netted with only six minutes remaining.

Sheerin said: “Relief was initially the overriding factor, but when the dust settles and we look at the game back there, will be a realisation that we dominated.

“Granted we only got the one goal, but in cup football that is enough to get into the next round.

© SNS Group

“With the position we have been in during recent weeks and the lack of goals, the longer it goes on the more desperate you maybe become.

“We stressed during the game that they needed to be patient.

“In the second half, we became a little more desperate than we needed to be as we were throwing things in and allowing them to defend their box. When you look at the number of chances we had, it was inevitable a goal was going to come at some stage.”

Teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay, 17, made a first start for the Dons, but limped off in the second half.

Sheerin said: “Calvin is okay as he has not played a lot of football and has been injured.

“He has just came back into things.

“I think it was just cramp initially and am hoping it is nothing more serious.”