Paul Sheerin insists Stephen Glass is arriving at good time with Aberdeen in ‘strong position to be in Europe again’

Aberdeen’s new manager Stephen Glass is about to take over a Dons team on the brink of European qualification, insists Paul Sheerin.

Reserve team coach Sheerin has been in the dugout for the last three matches as interim boss while Glass waits to begin working with the Reds. Glass starts tomorrow.

The former Atlanta coach has been in 10-day isolation due to Covid-19 travel regulations and had to watch the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone on Saturday from his hotel room.

With victory in Perth, the fourth-placed Reds opened up a commanding eight-point advantage over Livingston.

The teams that finish third and fourth in the Premiership will qualify for next season’s Uefa Europa Conference League.

Currently sitting in fifth spot, Livi are the only team that can still wrestle a Euro spot away from the Dons. With only 12 points left to play for this season, Glass is likely to be leading the Dons out in continental action next season.

Sheerin believes Glass will take over a Dons side in a strong position.

He said: “It is a different circumstance as normally when you come into a club they are struggling – whether that be in the league position or whatever.

“The club aren’t in that position as we are in a strong position to be in Europe again next season as we have been consistently for the last few years.

© SNS Group

“There are a brilliant group of players who are willing to work hard and have a great appetite to be successful.

“It can only be a good thing coming in at this stage and I am sure the manager is aware of that.”

The Dons edged past St Johnstone courtesy of a Jonny Hayes strike, his third of the season, early in the second half.

However, it took a superb late save from keeper Joe Lewis to safeguard the three points and Saints also earlier hit the post.

Sheerin said: “It was a vital three points for us to start the post-split fixtures.

“It was pleasing because St Johnstone is never an easy place to go to and there are never many classics between the two teams. You always have to work for your three points and that was certainly the case this time.

“We started the game poorly and overplayed.

“We asked them to play a certain way and they maybe took that too literally and invited too much pressure.

“We worked that out and from midway through the first half were a bit better without causing too much of a threat.

“In the second half we asked for more forward runs and that ultimately got us the goal and the three points with Jonny’s goal.”

© SNS Group

European qualification for an eighth successive season may be edging closer, but the bid to finish third has been damaged by a recent inability to score.

In the 11 games previous to the Saints clash, the Reds had netted just twice – both by on-loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry.

However, Hendry, 23, was ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal.

Florian Kamberi, on loan from St Gallen, started, but was replaced at half-time by another loanee, Fraser Hornby, of Stade de Reims.

Sheerin said: “Fraser had a wee niggle and we only managed to get him training on Friday morning and weren’t sure how much we would have got out of him.

“We pushed it as we felt we needed a wee bit more presence at the top end of the pitch and he certainly brought that.”

Meanwhile, centre-back Ash Taylor was ruled out by injury and is set to undergo a scan.

Sheerin said: “Ash took a wee thigh issue in training and we will wait and see what happens with that in terms with his scan.”