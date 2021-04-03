Paul Sheerin aims to get Aberdeen firing again as they hit Hampden trail with trip to Dumbarton

Interim boss Paul Sheerin is confident Aberdeen’s work on the training ground during the international break will end their scoring crisis.

Sheerin has had two weeks to focus on ending the damaging goal drought.

The Dons have netted just one goal in 10 games and have taken only 11 points from a possible 46 since the turn of the year.

Facing League One Dumbarton away in the Scottish Cup today should, on paper, offer an ideal chance to end that barren run.

Sheerin will be in the dugout today and for next weekend’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone before new manager Stephen Glass takes over.

Former Atlanta 2 boss Glass first has to undergo a period of quarantine due to Covid-19 travel rules, having flown in from the United States.

Sheerin said: “We know the record isn’t great at the moment and we cannot hide from that.

“We will keep working on the training ground and hopefully come the Dumbarton game we will certainly get goals.

“If one is enough to win the game, so be it.

“We just need a bit of support in that final third, because I thought against Dundee United (1-0 loss) our back to front play was really good.

“It was just that same flaws that hurt us in the end in the final third.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen have not scored in open play for more than two months.

The last goal not to come from a set-piece delivery was a Matty Kennedy strike in a 2-1 loss to Rangers on January 10.

© SNS Group

Sheerin accepts such a barren run can be damaging to confidence – especially amid the uncertainty of recent managerial change.

He said: “Subconsciously as games go on then potentially it can be a concern.

“However, we will just keep doing all we can on working on it to make it right and keep hitting the net. Strikers, midfielders, defenders – everyone has to chip in at some stage.”

Amid the Dons’ goalscoring drought, attacker Niall McGinn netted a superb volley while on international duty with Northern Ireland at the weekend.

McGinn, out of contract at the end of the season, netted a wonder goal in a 2-1 friendly loss to USA.

Sheerin believes McGinn could be the answer to the goalscoring conundrum.

He said: “Niall is a guy who can affect that area at any time as he showed against the United States last weekend.”

Sheerin is desperate to hand over the reins of the first team to Glass with the Dons still in the Scottish Cup.

Glass is set to finally meet up with the Dons squad after next Saturday’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone.

Sheerin admits Glass’s enforced quarantine has only drawn out the uncertainty over people’s futures at the club.

Seven first team players are out of contract in the summer.

Sheerin said: “I can’t sit here and lie and say that everything has been plain sailing.

“There is uncertainty around the club and around about people’s futures.

“The quicker the new manager comes in then we can settle down into his way of working.”

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

There will also be uncertainty over the back-room staff and whether Glass will make sweeping changes there.

He has already secured Celtic skipper Scott Brown on a pre-contract.

Brown will join in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

Reserve team coach Sheerin has received assurances he will be retained by the club.

He said: “I have spoken to Stephen and had assurances from the club that there is still a role for me.

“I have loved my time at the club, developing young footballers and seeing them progress into the first team.

“I will continue to try and develop the younger players as long as I am asked to do that.

“I will give it my all as I always do.”