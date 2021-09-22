Pace, power, strength… and goals. What Austin Samuels has vowed to bring to Aberdeen

On-loan attacker Austin Samuels has vowed to bring pace, power, strength and goals to Aberdeen.

The Wolves’ striker’s performance was one of the few positives from the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone as Aberdeen’s run without victory extended to seven games.

Samuels featured for 60 minutes against Saints before being substituted to protect him after returning from a recent injury.

The 20-year-old was secured on a season-long loan from the English top flight club.

Aberdeen have an option to buy clause at the conclusion of the loan period.

The Reds have scored just four times in seven games and Samuels aims to make an attacking impact.

He said: “I can bring pace, power, strength and hopefully contribute goals.

“I can play on the left and the right and will hopefully also get some assists for the team.

“Doing my best for the team is the most important thing.”

Samuels keen to earn permanent contract

Samuels recently confirmed he is aiming to impress to convince Aberdeen to activate that option to buy clause and earn a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Despite Aberdeen’s recent lack of goals Samuels has posed an attacking threat in the two games he started – the 1-1 draw with Ross County and the loss against St Johnstone.

The Wolves attacker missed the 2-0 defeat at Motherwell due to an injury suffered in training just 48 hours before the game at Fir Park.

A product of the Wolves Youth Academy, the former England under-17 international had loan spells at League Two Bradford City and Kidderminster Harriers in England’s sixth tier.

He returned to Wolves midway through last season following a frustrating time at Bradford and rejoined the Premier League club’s under-23s group.

Samuels scored four times in 13 appearances to help Wolves U23’s finish fourth in Premier League 2 Division 2.

He aims to use playing top flight football for Aberdeen as a catalyst to further improve his game and progress his career.

Samuels is in contention to start against St Mirren on Sunday in a game where Aberdeen’s attacking options could be further enhanced by the return of attacker Ryan Hedges.

Welsh international Hedges has missed the previous six games with a hamstring injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup loss to Championship Raith Rovers last month.

Continual quest to improve his play

Samuels is focused on ‘progressing every day’ which can only benefit the Dons.

The loan star said: “There is always room for improvement.

“At any age you should want to improve, even if you are at the end of your career.

“You should still want to improve all the time because it sets an example.

“Say, if I was in the Wolves 23’s I would be 20 with 17-year-olds training with us.

“But I will show them that I still want to improve and hopefully that would inspire them too.

“I feel that even if you are the best player in the world there is always going to be room for improvement.

“There is always room to better yourself and it is up to you if you want to make sure you keep progressing every day.

“That is what I intend to do.”

Inspired by legend Cristiano Ronaldo

For inspiration on that relentless drive to keep improving Samuels looks towards his hero – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite a staggering collection of winners’ medals, including five Champions League triumphs, Manchester United’s summer signing continues to look to reach new levels.

At the age of 36 Ronaldo still excels and has made an immediate impact on his return to Old Trafford with four goals in three games.

Earlier this month Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football.

The former Real Madrid star headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

At Wolves Samuels has trained alongside players like Mexican international Raul Jimenez (86 caps) and Belgian international Leander Dendoncker (23 caps).

He admits to being envious of the Manchester United youngsters who get to learn from Ronaldo during training.

Samuels said: “For inspiration I look up to Ronaldo and everything he does.

“He is an inspiration to everyone and not just his team mates.

“Ronaldo is my favourite player definitely.

“Sometimes I envy the Manchester United youngsters that they get to train with him every day.

“He is a great player to watch and has been good to watch over the years.

“Hopefully he keeps going for a few more years.”