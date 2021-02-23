Out on loan at Hamilton but striker Bruce Anderson has not given up on his dream of leading Aberdeen’s attack next season and beyond

Striker Bruce Anderson has not given up on his dream of leading the line for Aberdeen next season and beyond.

For Anderson that dream remains alive despite being on loan at Hamilton until the end of the season and his Pittodirie contract expiring in the summer.

The striker accepts he is battling for his Aberdeen future but aims to use his loan at relegation battling Hamilton to prove he could perform consistently in the Premiership in the bid to secure a new deal.

Anderson has made an immediate impact at relegation battling Accies by scoring in two of the last three games and pitching in with a number of assists.

As the 22-year-old exited for Hamilton on transfer deadline day Dons boss Derek McInnes secured three loan strikers – Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone).

Anderson remains desperate to lead the Aberdeen attack under McInnes – the manager who has helped him since he was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 15.

He said: “It would be massive if I could go back to Aberdeen and be one of their main strikers next season.

“Everybody knows how big an Aberdeen fan I am.

“That is my goal and dream – to lead the line for Aberdeen.

“My contract is up but I am just concentrating on the games and after that my future will take care of itself.

“I want to do my best for Brian Rice (Hamilton manager) and everybody at Accies and at the same time show Aberdeen I can do well in the Premier League.

“I just want to get a regular run to prove that I can play in the Premiership to build my confidence up .

“Then we will see what happens in the summer.”

Anderson hit scoring form whilst the Dons were in the midst of a club record scoring drought extending six games.

That barren goal run finally ended when Callum Hendry netted in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend – the Reds first goal for 574 minutes and only the second win in 12 games.

Anderson said: “He is a brilliant manager and his record speaks for itself.

“I am in no doubt that Aberdeen will kick on again under him.”

Anderson has made just three Premiership starts for the Dons with another 28 league appearances off the bench.

He started the opening game of this season as the lone striker in the 1-0 loss to Rangers when the Dons were in the midst of a centre-forward injury crisis.

First choice strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main, who left Pittodrie in the winter window, were ruled out.

McInnes moved to bring in Marley Watkins (Bristol City) and Ryan Edmondson (Leeds United) on loan with Anderson sent on loan to Championship side Ayr United.

He said: “I haven’t really had a run of games where I have started and got a prolonged run at it.

“That is why I wanted to go to Hamilton to get games because I feel if I can get that run I can score goals at this level.

“When Hamilton came in that was why I jumped at this opportunity.

“I have always been a goal scorer at every level and I feel I can do well in the Premier League and now it is up to me to prove it.”

Anderson made a sensational start to his Dons career when netting an injury time equaliser on his debut to secure a 1-1 draw with Rangers in August 2018.

Starts have been limited since that breakthrough but he insists his relationship with Aberdeen manager McInnes remains strong.

The striker said: “I have a good relationship with the manager and Tony Docherty (assistant).

“I have gone through a lot this year in my personal life and the manager always made sure I was alright off the pitch and that shows the mark of him.

“He always looked after me and made sure life was good away from the park.

“When I was 15 I was diagnosed with diabetes.

“He knew I was living away from home and looked out for me and made sure I was okay.

“The manager gave me my Aberdeen debut and scoring the goal against Rangers has been the best moment of my career so far.

“I owe a lot to Derek for giving me my debut and making those moments happen.”

Anderson went out on loan to Championship Ayr United in early October but McInnes triggered the recall option in January.

Having made two late substitute appearances in January Anderson and McInnes both it would be best for the striker’s development, and ultimately the Dons, for him to go on loan to Hamilton.

He said: “We had a good conversation and we both see this as a good opportunity to prove myself at Premiership level.

“I just wanted to play football and they understood my position and agreed to the loan.

“He (McInnes) just wants what’s best for me because I have known him and worked under him since I was a young, young boy.

“I told him I wanted to play games and I felt Hamilton was the best opportunity.

“He agreed to let me go on-loan and then after that is up we can see where it takes us.

“It has been hard because I have had top strikers like Adam Rooney and Sam Cosgrove ahead of me.

“They were both flying and did really well for Aberdeen.

“It was just about me training hard every day, knuckling down and taking advice and guidance from the manager and the backroom staff.

“It was a case of trying to grab my opportunity when I started or came off the bench.

“The manager is a top coach and he has really improved me.”