Flashback: Our verdict on Derek McInnes’ first game as Aberdeen boss in 2013

Today marks seven years since Derek McInnes’ first competitive game as Aberdeen manager.

In the intervening years, the Dons have challenged in the domestic cup competitions, winning the 2014 League Cup, while also – in fleeting moments – looking like league title contenders.

But it wasn’t that way when he arrived at Pittodrie…

The former Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and St Johnstone midfielder was chosen to replace the retiring Craig Brown in the middle of the 2012/13 campaign, after spells in the dugout with Saints and Bristol City.

Having had time to acquaint himself with the then-consistently-bottom-six club, McInnes took the reins from Brown properly in time for the first post-split game – a goalless Monday night meeting with Hibernian at Easter Road. It was an inauspicious start.

In the end, it was a point on the board, but perhaps a fortunate one, with Leigh Griffiths close to beating Reds keeper Jamie Langfield from range to win it.

Here’s what McInnes had to say after his new side failed to score for the 14th league game that season: “It’s my task to find a way for Aberdeen to win on a more regular basis – and I will do that.

“The performance and result against Hibs simply showed why we are where we are in the table at the moment. We are just an okay team right now and we have to be better than that.

“Everyone knows Aberdeen have been difficult to play against at times.

“We need to keep that side of the game with us.

“But we must also get the balance right between being tough to beat as well as being more of an attacking threat.

“I’m looking for a wee bit more craft, composure and guile.

“I will be asking the players why we didn’t do more to try to win the Hibs game.

“Our preparation was geared towards doing that but we never took that into the match.

“We failed to utilise the good pace we had up front and it’s clear there is a lot of work to be done.”

The new boss’ assessment wasn’t wide of the mark, with Aberdeen managing just one shot on target that night. Keeper Langfield was the EE’s top man, which is never a good sign.

McInnes also laid down the gauntlet to the Dons squad to show him whether they deserved to be at the club for the following season.

In the Evening Express the following day, chief football writer Sean Wallace said it hadn’t taken the Reds long to show their new boss the root of their struggles during the earlier campaign.

He wrote: “This game proved Derek McInnes’ rebuilding of the Dons will take time.

“The draw underlined it will be no overnight fix to revive a team that has finished in the bottom six for four consecutive seasons.

“The problems that have hindered Aberdeen all season were still there at Easter Road.

“There is still an inability to score coupled with a lack of flair and creativity.

“That will have hammered home to McInnes the need to find a prolific striker to partner Niall McGinn … and the need to find players to provide the ammunition for the

strikers.

“It would be unrealistic after two weeks of training under McInnes for a side that has won just 10 in 34 SPL games to be remarkably transformed.

“The major changes will come next season.

“This was more about subtle changes – a higher tempo with more directness of play and less hesitancy.

“McGinn and Jonny Hayes also consistently worked short corners, alternating with the delivery.”

Of course, the following January, the “prolific striker” needed arrived in Adam Rooney, who would score a penalty to seal the League Cup at March and score at least 20 in the three seasons following 2013/14.

His near-telepathic link with wingers Hayes and McGinn, who had been a striker under Brown, the key to Aberdeen finding consistent attacking verve.

Aside from the League Cup and Scottish Cup semi-final in 2013/14, they’d finish third and get back into Europe, staying in Continental competition ever since.

Perhaps the best reflection of the upturn in performances is that on April 22, 2017 – four years after first taking charge – he was beating Hibs at Hampden to lead the Reds into the third domestic cup final of his tenure.

They were runners-up in the Scottish Cup that season to Celtic, of course, as they were in the League Cup and Premiership, which has been the way of things for most of McInnes’ tenure.