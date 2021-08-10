Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson: My Breidablik side can knock Aberdeen out at Pittodrie

Breidablik manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has backed his side to score the two goals they need at Pittodrie to eliminate Aberdeen from the Conference League on Thursday.

Stephen Glass’ side lead 3-2 following the first leg win in Reykjavik last week, but Thorvaldsson was not impressed with the Dons and believes his side can complete a turnaround at Pittodrie to reach the playoff round.