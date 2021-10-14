Opinion: Aberdeen women’s season won’t be defined by results against SWPL 1’s top sides

Aberdeen women suffered their biggest defeat of SWPL 1 with an 8-0 loss at Rangers but the Dons’ first season back in the top flight is about more than just results.

Football is, of course, about winning and picking up points and the Dons have done just that by going three games unbeaten with three clean sheets after their opening match against Celtic.

Aberdeen proved the pre-season doubters wrong by producing gritty performances to win an impressive amount of points so early in their first season back in SWPL 1 after two consecutive relegations.

However, the naysayers had ammunition once again after the 8-0 defeat to Rangers.

The defeat to Rangers will hurt for the young Aberdeen side but there are mitigating factors behind the scoreline that puts teams like the Dons at a disadvantage before a ball has been kicked.

A league within a league

SWPL 1 has four sides that can be considered full-time, professional squads. Glasgow City, Rangers, Celtic and Hibernian will almost certainly finish in the top four in some order this season and beyond.

However, the immediate reality for teams like Aberdeen is that they cannot match their full-time opposition as the scoreline against Rangers proved.

It is important to remember that women’s football in Scotland is in transition. It’s improving, but there is still a huge gap between the sides.

There is always going to be a gulf in quality between teams in every league. In men’s football, competition at the top of the ‘best’ league tables is not exactly diverse.

But SWPL 1 highlights the disparities within the women’s game in Scotland as four teams are progressing faster than the rest due to being full-time and professional.

The likes of Aberdeen don’t have the same luxuries that the professional sides have in training or resources. It is nearly impossible for them to be able to get up to the same level of athleticism and match sharpness and that’s why we see such big scorelines.

A professional status attracts better players and you only have to look at Rangers’ new signing Jane Ross to see that. Ross made the decision to return to SWPL 1 after six successful years in England having played at WSL clubs West Ham, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Ross isn’t just one marquee player at Rangers. The team that played against Aberdeen featured five Scotland internationals with over 200 caps between them.

Experience will lead to improvement

Aberdeen are not naïve, they will have known going into the game that the odds were stacked against them.

The result should not be seen as embarrassing but merely a learning experience, one of many that the Dons will face this season.

Irrespective of the result, the experience that Aberdeen will have gained against Rangers is invaluable.

How better for these players to learn than to come up against the best players in the country?

Aberdeen’s squad is full of young players who have never played at this level before. The young side will come up against some of their heroes this season and they will become better players because of it.

The Dons will now be able to identify areas of their game that can be improved upon against the top sides which will undoubtedly improve how they play against any team in SWPL 1.

Progress will be made and who knows, maybe in a few years time Aberdeen will join the professional ranks in SWPL 1.

The WSL is proof that noticeable progress can be made in a short space of time, and even then things can still get better.

A fifth or sixth place finish for the Dons would be reason to celebrate as leaders of the pack outside of the top four, but for now Aberdeen must focus on the must-win games and use matches against the top four sides as an opportunity to learn and improve.