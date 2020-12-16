‘Open’ Premiership gives Aberdeen opportunity to grab Champions League place – Dave Cormack

Chairman Dave Cormack wants Aberdeen to grab the opportunity to qualify for the money-spinning Champions League next season.

The teams who finish in the top two of the Premiership this season will qualify for the Champions League.

The Premiership winners will enter from the third qualifying round and the league runners-up will enter from the second qualifying round.

Uefa confirmed in the summer the Premiership had secured an extra Champions League position after Scotland secured a spot in the top-15 coefficients.

Aberdeen sit fourth in the table, just three points off second-placed Celtic, although the Hoops hold a game in hand.

Asked if Champions League qualification was a realistic aspiration this season, Cormack said: “Absolutely, and maybe for the first time in three years the league is kind of open to that opportunity.

“Next year if you get Champions League, even the qualifying rounds, you get knocked out of that and you go into the third round of qualifying for the Europa League.

“And, if you go out of that, you have one round to get to the group stages of the Conference.

“Every incentive is there for us. We want to do our utmost in the league. We’ve got a good squad and a great bunch of lads and if we keep people fit and healthy we will do okay.

“We will go into the transfer windows looking at ins and outs, but January is always a difficult window. We will look at what we can get to push as hard as we can push, as a club.”

Aberdeen have qualified for Europe for the last seven seasons under Derek McInnes.

However, they have yet to progress beyond the Europa League third qualifying round.

© AP

Breaking into the Uefa top-100 is a long-term target for Cormack.

That 100th spot is occupied by Moldova’s FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Aberdeen currently sit 148th.

Despite the focus on Euro progression, Cormack believes cross-border competition will be a reality within the next decade.

He said: “There is no doubt, in particular Celtic, and I don’t blame them, have made it clear that they would like a bigger platform to play on. It will take all clubs and in Scottish football, trying to get to a consensus can be a bit of a challenge.

“If I look at it selfishly from Aberdeen’s perspective, I do not want to sit back and wait for the crumbs off the table of something we had no input into.

“That’s important for us to look at. People talk for example of British leagues.

“If Celtic and Rangers went off to the Premier League in some shape or form, where does that leave the rest of us – are we playing Exeter? Plymouth? Where do we go and would our fans want that?

© SNS Group

“It is healthy to have a debate and a discussion over what might be. And we need to do more of that as Premiership clubs, and all clubs in Scotland.”

If there was to be an opportunity in the future for Aberdeen to compete in a cross-border competition, Cormack insists the club would enter into a full discussion with supporters.

He said: “I got involved in a couple of Zoom calls just recently – in the last couple of months.

“It’s a project that Andrew Doyle of SAL Partners in Dublin has been working on with some heavyweight executives around football in Europe. It’s a project that looks like it’s dead now for the reason, that we were told, that Celtic have pulled out.

“The message really is that, putting this project aside, we’ll stick our heads in the sand if we don’t think there’s going to be cross-border leagues or European super leagues with divisions.

“What we have to do, as a country and a group of clubs, is be at the table looking at these opportunities.

“Some of them may be appropriate to look at. Some not. But it’s really important that, if there’s significant money on the table that looks like an uplift versus what we have now, it should be looked at by all parties.

“Any call on Aberdeen getting involved in something like that would have to be with full consultation with our fans.”