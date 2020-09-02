‘Only a matter of time’ before Ross McCrorie earns Scotland senior call-up – Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Dons boss Derek McInnes has backed new signing Ross McCrorie to become a full Scotland international.

McCrorie, 22, has made a superb start to his Aberdeen career since arriving from Premiership rivals Rangers on a four-year contract.

The first year at Pittodrie will be a loan before McCrorie joins on a three-year permanent deal next summer for £350,000.

McCrorie is set to star for the Scotland U21s in a Euro U21 qualifier away to Lithuania on Tuesday.

His twin brother Robby, on loan at Livingston from Rangers, received a debut call-up from Scotland boss Steve Clarke last month.

Keeper Robby is in the squad for the Nations League double header against Israel at Hampden on Friday and the Czech Republic away on Monday.

McInnes believes McCrorie will eventually follow his twin brother into the senior squad.

He said: “I do think Ross is a future Scotland international – it is only a matter of time. Ross is going to play for Scotland and will be a huge player for Aberdeen in the years ahead.

“I am delighted we managed to secure his signature for four years. He is so impressive.

“Ross is very competitive, athletic, has great feet and can play in a variety of positions.”

In his four games since arriving from Ibrox, McCrorie has excelled in central midfield and in defence.

McCrorie is set to earn a 17th U21 cap in Tuesday’s Euro qualifier in Vilnius.

Fellow Aberdeen rising stars Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan are in Scot Gemmill’s squad.

McInnes said: “Ross is very motivated and determined to make the most of his career.

“He is in the international set up at U21 level and will go away with them.

“I am sure everybody else can see what I see and it won’t be long before he is there (in the Scotland squad).”

Following a loan spell at Portsmouth last season, McCrorie returned to Ibrox and informed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard he wanted to leave.

It was a bold move from the 22-year-old that underlined his confidence and self belief.

A long-term target for McInnes, the Dons boss beat Hibs to the capture of the versatile midfielder-defender.

Due to the financial hit of the coronavirus, the Dons could not outlay a transfer fee now, but deferred that until next summer.

Rangers agreed to put him out on loan for this season with the clause that McCrorie cannot play his parent club during 2020-21.

McInnes said: “I like young players who are hungry and motivated like Ross.

“A lot of boys leave the Old Firm and think it’s downhill from there.

“A lot of them, because they think that, don’t go on to do anything of any note.

“Ross is different. He didn’t want to be in the shadows and just be a Rangers squad player.

“Instead Ross wanted to get out and get on with his career.

“He deserves a lot of credit for that. I know Rangers see qualities in him but the fact Ross was in such a hurry to get on and get out is testament to him. He will get his reward for that.”

A product of the Ibrox youth system, McCrorie made 53 appearances for Rangers, with 37 starts, and was tipped as a future captain by Gerrard.

McInnes said: “Ross could have stuck about at Rangers, but instead he wants to do the yards and get out and play. I think that says a lot about him.

‘The moment Ross came in the door, the first time I spoke to him, it just felt right that he was going to be in the right place for him.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Premiership clash with Motherwell has been pushed back a day to Sunday September 20 due to their Europa League clash away at Viking FK.