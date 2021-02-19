Online abuse directed at loan striker Florian Kamberi condemned as ‘totally unacceptable’ by assistant Tony Docherty

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty has condemned online abuse directed at loan striker Florian Kamberi as ‘completely unacceptable’.

The striker was reportedly sent a threatening message on social media platform Instagram saying: “A cant wait for the day u die [sic].”

It is understood social media giants Instagram have launched in investigation into the abuse.

Kamberi signed for Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season from Swiss side St Gallen until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was on loan at Rangers for the second half of last season from Premiership rivals Hibs.

Docherty said: “I’m not a big follower of social media, but I was made aware this morning.

“I need to stress that it’s totally unacceptable at every level.”