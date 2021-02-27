One Aberdeen change for Celtic clash

Dons boss Derek McInnes has made one change to his side for this afternoon’s clash with Celtic.
Aberdeen are without striker Fraser Hornby from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Pittodrie due to a thigh injury.
Jonny Hayes takes Hornby’s place having recovered from a hamstring problem which has kept him out of the win against Killie.
🆕 | Here is the Aberdeen team to play Celtic this afternoon. COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/1aJ6ogzk8Z
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 27, 2021
