Willie Miller: Funso Ojo’s unlucky injury as big replay with Kilmarnock looms

It’s a blow for Aberdeen to be without Funso Ojo for the Scottish Cup replay against Kilmarnock.

The Belgian midfielder needed 15 stitches for a cut to his knee and will miss the trip to Rugby Park.

Having spent three months out with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Ojo has come back and been influential in recent games so it’s frustrating the 28-year-old will be on the sidelines again even if it is for only one game.

The injury was even more unfortunate in that it happened when Ojo, pictured above, and Joe Lewis collided when trying to block Kristoffer Ajer’s shot which put Celtic 2-1 up at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Ojo’s influence will be missed at Rugby Park, but on the plus side Craig Bryson played the final quarter against Celtic after nearly three months on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

Derek McInnes would prefer to have both available, and experience is usually important in games like tomorrow’s.

Ojo’s absence is a blow but having the experience of Bryson and Dylan McGeouch that can be brought into Aberdeen’s midfield is a positive for McInnes.