Aberdeen director reveals weeks of work to line up today’s Al Wehdat clash in Dubai, with 2,500 fans expected

Aberdeen were always confident a friendly would be arranged in Dubai despite facing a number of setbacks and challenges.

Director of football operations Steven Gunn was able to secure a match today against Jordanian side Al Wehdat.

It will be held at 5pm Dubai time (1pm UK) at the Al Maktoum bin Rashid Maktoum Stadium.

Other opponents had been in the pipeline but that fell through leading to a late search to line up another team.

The friendly was officially confirmed just 48 hours before kick-off due to logistical reasons that Gunn admits became stressful.

Gunn said: “It’s been stressful at times because you want it done in advance of travelling.

“However because I’ve been through this a number of times where games have been confirmed late on, I was confident we’d get one that was suitable.

“It takes a bit of patience and in football, not a lot of people have a lot of patience.

“We’re working at the pace of the agents and the other clubs.

“It’s not always top of their agenda but it’s top of ours. I was pleased we got it over the line.

“We’d love to be able to do it weeks before but because of the restrictions of the timetable, it was always going to be the case.

“This game has involved two separate match agents, one we’ve used in the past to organise games here in Dubai and one that’s looking after the other team.”

Today’s game will end the Dons’ training camp in Dubai as the squad will fly back to Aberdeen, via Glasgow, tomorrow.

Gunn said: “A week ago, this game didn’t exist.

“We were working on another game, which fell through for a number of reasons.

“It’s a complicated process and we need to go through a process with the federations, getting all the permissions in place.

“As we are quite rigid in terms of our training schedule, the manager knows what work he wants to achieve while he’s here, so there’s only a couple of slots where a game can be fitted in to that.

“Midway through the camp is not ideal as you’ll have a recovery day and lose a training opportunity.

“When we’re looking for a game, we’re looking for a specific day or time.

“It doesn’t always suit the Emirati teams as they’re midway through their seasons and the second-tier teams are part-time, so they’ve got work.

“We’ve been fortunate to confirm Al Wehdat.”

In the previous three years in Dubai the Dons have played their friendlies on the main pitch at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence training complex they use throughout the week.

That has changed for today as the game will be at the 12,000-capacity Al Maktoum bin Rashid Maktoum Stadium.

A stadium was required due to the sizeable Jordanian community within Dubai and there could be a crowd in excess of 2,000 for the game against the 16-time Jordan league title winners.

Gunn said: “The last three years we’ve always played the games at the training centre.

“But there’s a Jordanian community in Dubai and they were keen to get a venue where a lot of their supporters could attend.

“They had another game a few days ago where 2,500 people attended.

“There’s an interest in Al Wehdat and we’d expect something similar for our game.

“We had a number of Aberdeen supporters that came to watch the training session with their families and it’d be great if they were able to make it down to the game.”

As well as organising the game there was also the logistical process of monitoring the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Gunn insists the Dons kept close tabs via the Foreign Office on Iran and Iraq multiple times every day prior to flying out to Dubai.

They were also in dialogue with Rangers and Celtic who were both already in Dubai for training camps.

Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq last Wednesday, the day the Dons flew out to Dubai.

A Ukranian passenger jet was also shot down in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Airspace over Iran and Iraq was closed.

Gunn admits the Dons’ stance may have changed had those events happened prior to leaving for Dubai.

He said: “We’re well aware of what’s going on in the region and it was something we were monitoring in the days before we travelled.

“We spoke to our colleagues at Celtic and Rangers, who we knew would be travelling out before us.

“We took advice from our travel manager Jason Smith, who’s been doing our travel for European games for probably the last 15 years.

“Myself and our security officer Willie Beattie take it upon ourselves to make sure that we’re bringing the team into a safe environment and it’s something we were monitoring closely.

“There’s obviously been developments since we’ve left Aberdeen, with the accident with the Ukrainian plane.

“That’s something we weren’t aware of when we travelled and we certainly may have taken a different view, or asked a few more questions, if that had happened before we travelled.

“We want our team going into a safe environment.

“Since we’ve been here it’s been first class.”