North-east hitmen in SPFL team of the week

by Ryan Cryle
12/11/2019, 3:59 pm Updated: 12/11/2019, 4:01 pm
Aberdeen's Niall McGinn celebrates his goal to make it 1-1 with team mates during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn and Rory McAllister of Peterhead have been named in the SPFL team of the week.

McGinn netted an equalising free-kick for the Dons in their 3-1 win at Ross County, while McAllister scored twice for Peterhead against Clyde.

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister.

View the team in full below:

