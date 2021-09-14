No surprise English top-flight clubs are watching Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay, says legend Willie Miller

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller insists it is no surprise Aberdeen’s teenage star Calvin Ramsay is being noticed by English top flight clubs.

English Premier League Everton are reportedly targeting a move for the 18-year-old Dons right-back.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez sent one of his top scouts to watch Ramsay in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Although Ramsay was substituted after 63 minutes due to cramp it is understood the teen impressed enough to move high up on Benitez’s January transfer window wish list.