No Ronald Hernandez rethink – with full-back expected to go straight from Venezuela to new club without returning to Aberdeen

Defender Ronald Hernandez has played his last game for Aberdeen less than a year after his £800,000 signing.

The Venezuelan international is currently back in his home country, having been given compassionate leave to see his wife and young daughter.

However, it is understood the 23-year-old will not return to Pittodrie again.

Capped 18 times Hernandez arrived on transfer deadline day last January on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Norwegian side Stabaek.

The £800,000 fee was one of the largest outlaid in Aberdeen’s history. It is understood Hernandez will remain in Venezuela ahead of exiting in the transfer window with a number of clubs, including Aberdeen’s strategic partner Atlanta United, interested in the full-back.

Hernandez started just three times for Aberdeen with a further three appearances off the bench.

Aberdeen paved the way last month for the defender to be re-united with his wife Kristvany and daughter Adeline.

He had been separated from them since signing for the Dons in January as they were stranded in Venezuela due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Will potential fees for Ronald Hernandez and Scott Wright move change Aberdeen’s January transfer strategy?

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes recently confirmed there would be no new signings arriving at Pittodrie during the January transfer window.

That could yet change if Aberdeen recoup the £800,000 for Hernandez and Rangers are also set to secure attacker Scott Wright on a pre-contract.

Rangers are understood to be keen on potentially fast-tracking Wright’s move to Ibrox, which would require a transfer fee.

© SNS Group

There has been no fresh contact from the league leaders regarding Wright since they informed the Dons of their intention to land the attacker on a pre-contract following Rangers’ 2-1 win at Pittodrie earlier this month.

Consigned to no new signings this window, McInnes insists the current squad can deliver success even without reinforcements.

McInnes said: “When you get to January you maybe look for answers outwith, but we know we can’t do that and we will work with what we have in the building.

“We have to work with what we’ve got at the minute, but the squad has my full support as we work together to try to improve things.

“We know we’re sitting in a position where even if we win one of our two games in hand we are back into third place.”

Aberdeen will try to end winless run without Ross McCrorie

Aberdeen will look to end a winless three-game run when hosting Motherwell on Saturday.

They will have to do it without Scotland Under-21 captain Ross McCrorie, who has been ruled out for up to three weeks with muscle damage to his ankle suffered in the 4-1 loss at Ross County.

Although disappointed to be minus one of his key players, there was relief McCrorie’s injury was not as severe as expected, as initial fears prior to an X-ray on Sunday were that the 22-year-old had suffered a fracture.

McInnes said: “McCrorie is out for the next couple of weeks.

“However, I need to say on him that we’re delighted with the news because we were fearing the worst in terms of the bone and then the ligament being damage.

“But it’s the muscle in and around the ankle.

“He’s taken a double kick on it and we’ve just to allow that to settle.

“It’ll be a couple of weeks, rather than months, which is really positive news for us. “

© SNS Group

McCrorie limped out of the Global Energy Stadium on crutches, as did Republic of Ireland international Jonny Hayes who suffered an ankle injury.

McInnes said: “Jonny came off his crutches on Tuesday.

“The swelling on his ankle has reduced significantly.

“It’s an ankle he’s had issues with before, but he’s really improving on that.”

Centre-back Ash Taylor was substituted after 30 minutes against Ross County after suffering a back spasm.

McInnes has not ruled out the defender for the home match against Motherwell.

He said: “Ash did some work yesterday with the physios.

“Hopefully he can start training tomorrow.

“He has a chance for the weekend.”