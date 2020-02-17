No points – but Derek McInnes hails Aberdeen’s mentality against Celtic

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today revealed the battle against Celtic began long before the starting whistle at Pittodrie.

It began in the dressing room when hearing the roar of the crowd, and in the tunnel when going face-to-face with the league leaders.

In the previous encounter at Pittodrie, when capitulating 4-0, the Reds had clearly lost that psychological battle.

In that defeat in October the Reds collapsed in a disastrous first half, conceding four goals.

This time it was different and McInnes, despite suffering a harsh defeat, praised his squad for not only displaying the right mentality from the offset.

But also for keeping it.

He said: “When you play against a team of Celtic’s quality the battle starts in your head in the tunnel and the dressing room.

“You have to make sure you go out with the right mindset because it is clear you have to try to disrupt Celtic.

“We went out to get a positive result and ultimately we never.

“However, we gave ourselves every chance to get a result.

“The intent from our team was clear and we got after them, annoyed them and put Celtic under pressure.

“You cannot stand off Celtic. We had the belief at Celtic Park (2-1 loss) when we played them earlier in the season.

“The reference point everyone will come back to is the last game at Pittodrie against Celtic (4-0 loss) where we were timid and didn’t ask the question.

“Where we stood off them and admired them and let them enjoy the game.

“We didn’t do that this time.

“We got after Celtic and thought we were the better team with Celtic in a back five.

“When Celtic changed to a back four I thought we were the better team then.”

Aberdeen went behind to a goal from Callum McGregor after only 10 minutes but did not buckle.

Instead they pushed forward and grabbed a deserved equalizer via a superb volley from centre-back Ash Taylor midway through the first half.

During the break McInnes further hammered home to his squad the need to retain that positive mentality and belief.

He even used what he believed would inevitably be happening in the league leader’s dressing room to hammer home his point.

He said: “We spoke at half-time about the mentality of the Celtic team next door.

“How at no point do they ever accept not winning.

“How every one of those Celtic players will be thinking they have to go on and win the game because that is the demand on them.

“We said to our players that we had to have the exact same mindset.

“At no point in the game did I think up until they scored a second goal that we would settle for a point.

“We had to go out in exactly the same manner to try to get that winning goal.

“I thought we were close to doing exactly that.

“We tried to do everything we could to ask the questions of Celtic.

“It was exactly how my team needed to play against a good Celtic side.

“I felt the performance merited something from the game.

“But unfortunately we don’t get any points for the performance.

“When you come off the back of a defeat, in a game you thought you could win, the disappointment is more.”

Aberdeen were on course to end a seven-game losing streak to Celtic at Pittodrie dating back to February 2016.

However, Kristoffer Ajer netted late on to secure the points, as Aberdeen were hit on the counter-attack.

It was a threat McInnes had warned his squad about.

He said: “We showed the video on Saturday to the players of Celtic in possession in their shape and how they manage the ball.

“They try to engage with their front two quickly.

“I thought we nullified the service into their front two a lot in the game and made them redundant.

“The only time they became really active was on the counter-attack.

“Both goals were when we were high up the pitch.

“When I saw Ajer running past me he was like a racehorse in his desire to get into the box from the opposite side.

“Sometimes it comes down to that little bit of difference and you have to admire his determination to get forward and the calmness of his finish.

“We had Andy (Considine) and Niall (McGinn) in that forward area with Christie and Ajer when we put the ball in the box.

“Then 10 to 12 seconds later the ball is in our net which shows the quality and determination of them.

Aberdeen now face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth-round replay at Rugby Park on Wednesday.

However, they will be without midfielder Funso Ojo who came off injured in the second half.

Ojo needed 15 stitches in a bad knee gash.