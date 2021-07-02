No one is guaranteed a start – Warning to summer signings from Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has warned his marquee summer signings they are not guaranteed a start.

Glass insists every player, regardless of stature, must earn their starting slot in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Pittodrie gaffer began his summer rebuild with the major coup of signing Celtic captain Scott Brown on a two-year contract.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez and Scotland cap Declan Gallagher were also signed until 2023.

Also arriving on a two year deal was experienced striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Atlanta United right-back Jack Gurr was also snapped up with Brighton teen midfielder Teddy Jenks arriving on a season-long loan.

Glass is confident his summer additions have strengthened the Dons for a tilt at success in both Europe and domestically.

However, he insists every player, including top signings Brown, Ramirez, Gallagher and JET, will have to fight for a start.

© SNS Group

He said: “There’s no one guaranteed to play.

“That’s massively important for players to know.

“The players that are here already and the players that are coming.

“No one comes in here told that they’re going to start.

“The expectation on these players is that they’re coming in to really affect the team.

“They know that, they wouldn’t come otherwise.”

© SNS Group

Ramirez straight into training

New signing Ramirez touched down in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning having jetted in from Houston and started working with his team-mates 24 hours later at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

Although the 30-year-old former Houston Dynamo striker has to undergo quarantine having flown in from the United States, he has elite sporting exemption from the SFA allowing him to train with the Reds’ bio-secure Covid-19 bubble at Cormack Park.

After training sessions he must return straight back to quarantine.

Glass could have signed ‘six or seven’ more players

Glass insists he could have added double the amount of players during the summer, but was not interested in solely beefing up the numbers.

He wanted players who could strengthen the first team and is confident he has delivered that with the six new additions to date.

© SNS Group

Glass said: “I think the quality of player we have brought in is very high.

“We could easily have brought in another six or seven players that are squad fillers.

“I am not interested in bringing people in to fill a squad.

“I am only interested in people who are going to come in here and affect this team to make it a better place to be.”

© SNS Group

Addition of coach Henry Apaloo

Glass also made an addition to his coaching staff during the pre-season with the arrival of Henry Apaloo as assistant coach.

Apaloo was formerly assistant coach at Atlanta United 2 alongside Glass and was recently promoted to work with the Atlanta United first team in the MLS

Glass said: “There’s a decent number of coaches here, all with different skill-sets.

“It’s important for me as a manager, thinking in a modern way, that you utilise the staff as best you can.

“We’ve just been fortunate enough to add Henry (Apaloo), who I worked closely with for two years at Atlanta.

“His coaching style and his analysis style are brilliant.

“I think with the younger players he’ll be invaluable, with the video work he can do.

“Allan (Russell) coaching-wise is everything you’d expect from an assistant manager in simple terms.

“He challenges me, as does Henry.

“Scott (Brown) will be leading on the pitch while learning to be coach, learning to be a manager.

© SNS Group

“He’s really keen and hungry to learn every aspect.

“We’ve got a very well-rounded coaching staff.

“I don’t think we’ve added too many.

“The previous coaching staff, Barry (Robson) was working closely with the first-team.

“He was keen to go back and work with the academy.

“To me that’s a positive, that Barry wants to work closely with his team.”

© SNS Group

Glass praises coaching staff

Glass insists there is an open environment at Cormack Park where all coaching staff can put forward their points and be heard.

Ultimately, the buck stops with manager Glass who will make final decisions.

However, it will be informed decisions after speaking with his staff.

He said: “There’s a non-ego group of staff that wants the best for the club.

“That’s how I like to work.

“I think it’s important people have got the platform to say what they think, whether it’s going dead against what I’m thinking or not.

“I have to make the final decision, but it’s informed by speaking to the whole staff.”