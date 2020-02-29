Lewis Ferguson: I joined Aberdeen to win the Scottish Cup

When Lewis Ferguson joined Aberdeen it was because he had silverware in his sights.

And the midfielder wants to move a step closer to making his dream of winning the Scottish Cup a reality, by beating St Mirren tonight.

The Reds tackle the Buddies in Paisley at the quarter-final stage of the competition this evening, with kick-off at 7.20pm.

After signing a pre-contract in May 2018, Ferguson arrived at Pittodrie from Hamilton a couple of months later.

He made that move because he wanted to swap relegation scraps with the Accies for cup finals and semi-finals with Aberdeen.

Last term the 20-year-old helped the Dons to the final of the League Cup and the last-four of the Scottish Cup, but they were unable to go all the way and bring a trophy back to the Granite City.

Ferguson wants that to change this campaign and said: “I enjoyed being at Hamilton but it was a different feeling. It was fighting relegation and I didn’t mind that.

“Accies are a team that always seem to be fighting relegation and get out of it, that’s just in their nature.

“But Aberdeen is completely different and it’s one of the reasons I moved a couple of years ago because it’s big games and playing to win silverware.

“When you look back on your career I think that’s the thing that sticks out, winner’s medals, so you want to have as many chances as possible to get those medals.

“The Scottish Cup is massive. We set our targets at the start of the season and they’re clear for everybody to see.

“We want to secure European football through the league and we want to do well in the cups.

“We don’t enter a cup competition without the determination and belief to go and win it.

“We’re in the cups to win them – not to take part. We really go for it because it’s a realistic chance of winning silverware.”

Being around both the club and the city of Aberdeen, Ferguson realises the expectation from the Red Army to see the team deliver silverware.

He reckons that demand has been heightened since Derek McInnes took charge of the Dons in 2013.

Ferguson relishes the pressure to be successful and hopes to help meet the demand in the Scottish Cup.

The Scotland Under-21 cap added: “There is an expectancy and I think the gaffer and previous squads have created that expectancy.

“I think previously it had dropped and now it’s there.

“Aberdeen is such a big club with a good squad and we’re expected to win every match.

“There’s a high expectation on the team, but that’s part and parcel of being a footballer at a big club – you’re expected to play well, you’re expected to win games and you’re expected to do well in cups.

“That’s what we’ve set out to do and hopefully we can get to a semi-final.”

That Aberdeen are in the Scottish Cup quarter-final is remarkable in itself.

They trailed Kilmarnock in last week’s fifth-round replay before Andy Considine’s late goal forced extra-time.

In the additional 30 minutes the Dons fell 3-2 behind, but Sam Cosgrove’s penalty – after Ferguson was fouled by Stuart Findlay – and an own goal at the death put the Reds through. Ferguson is determined to capitalise on that win.

He said: “With the way the Kilmarnock game went to get through it was different class and we got a really good feeling coming through last week.

“Hopefully after that dramatic game last week everybody is hungry to have the same feeling again.”

Paisley hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Dons this season. In two visits on league duty they’ve lost and drawn, so they have Ferguson’s respect.

“They’re a decent side and down in Paisley we lost and then drew and they’ve shown they’re a tough side to play against,” he said.

“They’re well-organised and good on the counter-attack, we’re well aware of them and the decent results they’ve been having.

“But I think if we’re fully on it and get things spot on and play like we can, then our squad has enough to get through the tie.”