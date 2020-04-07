Willie Miller: No games behind closed doors in Scotland please

There has been talk of football being played behind closed doors once sport is allowed to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the top flights across Europe I can understand why that is being considered because clubs could make money through TV revenue and potentially finish the season.

That could be the case with the Premiership in Scotland, but for the leagues below that it doesn’t make any sense to play behind closed doors.

Lower league clubs have had to furlough their players with the government paying 80% of wages.

That is allowing clubs to survive for a period of time, but then if football resumes behind closed doors and the players are no longer furloughed where do these clubs get the money to pay their players?

Lower league clubs are dependent on hospitality and and people coming through the gate to pay bills, so it wouldn’t make sense to play behind closed doors.

For leagues such as the English Premier League, trying to finish the campaign playing behind closed doors may be a good option because it would allow them to fulfill their commitments to broadcasters and receive the lucrative payments they depend on.

But I don’t think games can be played behind closed doors in Scotland – it’s not practical to allow it to happen.