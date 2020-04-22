Aberdeen’s Ash Taylor thinks no fans at Scottish games would be a disaster

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor warned completing the Scottish Cup at an empty Hampden would mean “nothing” games.

Scottish football has been in lockdown since March 13 and a possible route back could be playing closed door matches.

However, centre-back Taylor is against that option for the cup, with Aberdeen set to face holders Celtic in the semi-final.

That semi was scheduled for April 12 at Hampden but is now postponed indefinitely.

Taylor is willing to wait until there are no social distancing restrictions at games so the national stadium can be packed.

He said: “Football without fans is nothing really.

“You need the fans there. With my experience going to Hampden with the Aberdeen fans there, it is fantastic.

“It will be a nothing game in a sense with no fans there. You need the fans there and if we need to wait a bit longer to play it then so be it.”

There is still no clarity as to when, or if, the Scottish Premiership season will finish.

However, a recent resolution from the SPFL to end all three lower leagues was recently pushed through.

Taylor said: “What will be will be, but it has been a bit of a mess.

“As players, we just want clarity so we can prepare physically and mentally for the rest of the season or get shutdown and ready for the next.

“It’s been disappointing we don’t have clarity and we need it as soon as we can.

“It is going to be very challenging to get the season finished, which would be disappointing.

“However, hopefully we can get that semi-final we really wanted to play and then try to get to the final.”