No fans at Scottish football games this weekend

There will be no fans at any Scottish Premiership matches this weekend after the Scottish Government put a halt on fans attending any games.

Aberdeen and Ross County had 300 fans at their home matches at the weekend as part of a trial run and the Dons had hoped to be given permission to run another test against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, whose side travel to Norway to face Viking FK in the Europa League on Thursday, expressed his hope more fans would be allowed in on social media at the weekend.

He tweeted: “Football has implemented the most stringent of precautions at huge cost. We could’ve ensured safety of 3,000 yesterday.

“Chartered Jet to Stavanger cost us double to ensure socially distancing, yet BA flights to London are packed. Trusting Scottish Government allows more fans and more tests.”

However, with numbers of positive coronavirus cases rising in Scotland Aberdeen’s application to run a second test has been rejected.