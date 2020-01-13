Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson says Dons stars won’t be unsettled by links to other clubs

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson today insisted he was not fazed by reports linking him to Rangers and remains fully committed to Aberdeen.

Rangers were reportedly weighing up a swoop for the 20-year-old during the January transfer window.

It was reported that Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson had identified Ferguson as a future target.

Ferguson is contracted to Pittodrie until 2024 and batted off the Rangers speculation.

Currently with the Dons in Dubai, Ferguson said: “I read it on Twitter and social media and it never unsettled me.

“Don’t believe everything you see on social media.

“There was a bit in the paper and you don’t know if it is true or not.

“At the time I read it I didn’t really think anything like that – I am just focused on pushing on for Aberdeen in the second half of the season.

“Every player who has signed at the club is fully committed.

“If there is speculation about any of the players it is not unsettling.”

The report on a potential Rangers winter transfer window move for Ferguson emerged in late November.

It stated Ferguson, son of ex-Gers star Derek and nephew of former title-winning skipper Barry, had been earmarked as a replacement for Glen Kamara if the Finnish international was sold in January.

Speculation has also surrounded the future of Aberdeen duo Sam Cosgrove and Scott McKenna during the January window.

Dons boss Derek McInnes admitted in Dubai that he would be surprised if there were no offers for Cosgrove or McKenna this month.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Leeds United and Derby County are all monitoring leading scorer Cosgrove, who is already on 20 goals this season.

Premier League Burnley and Championship side QPR are interested in McKenna, who slapped in a transfer request during the summer window.

Ferguson insists the speculation has no adverse effect and it is business as usual as the Reds focus on Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Dumbarton.

He said: “I don’t think the speculation unsettles them.

“It has happened with Scott multiple times.

“I know there has been speculation but when Scott plays he puts 100% in.

“It will not upset them or change their way of thinking as they are two top players.

“They probably deserve to have a bit of speculation around big transfers.

“But I am sure if we do keep them there will be no upset in the way they play.”

Aberdeen will call time on their Dubai warm weather camp with a friendly against Jordanian side Al Wehdat at 5pm UAE time at the Al Maktoum bin Rashid Maktoum Stadium today.

A sizeable crowd is expected tonight and Ferguson hopes it is ideal preparation for the bid for Scottish Cup glory.

He said: “I want to win every cup I enter.

“Hopefully we can go on a run and get to Hampden for the final this season.”

After a week of hard training in Dubai, the midfielder reckons the Dons are ready for the business end of the season.

He is revitalised and ready to go in the bid for cup glory and Euro qualification.

Ferguson said: “Dubai has been great and we are all ready for the rest of the season.

“I had a week off after the Hearts game and went to Tenerife with my girlfriend.

“It was warm over there so we managed to get a bit of sun.

“I just switched off for five days which was good for me, to switch off mentally and physically because it is tough on the legs and mentally when you have a couple of games each week.

“It was good to switch off from football and relax to get ready to go again for the second half of the season.

“We saw New Year in when we were in Tenerife which was nice.

“We had a bit of dinner and there were fireworks going off – it was lovely.”