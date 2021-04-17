No Aberdeen player is safe warns Andy Considine as he anticipates huge summer rebuild under Stephen Glass

Defender Andy Considine warns no player is safe at Pittodrie as he anticipates a major summer rebuild by new manager Stephen Glass.

The Scotland cap believes every Don is now fighting for their future under Glass – not just those set to go out of contract at the end of the season.

Considine is the longest-serving player at the club and has another year left on his deal.

The 34-year-old accepts that even he is not safe if he does not impress Glass.

We've had a few summers when there's been a big turnover of players, but I think this could potentially be the biggest one. "There are going to be a lot of new faces coming in, so for boys like myself who do have a year left or are going to be at the club for the next couple of years, we're far from safe as well." Andy Considine

That battle to make an impression on Glass steps up a notch today as the former Atlanta United 2 gaffer makes his Dons dugout debut in a Scottish Cup fourth round clash at home to Livingston.

Considine insists the pressure to impress a new manager could be the “wake-up call” needed for the Dons after struggling to secure results in 2021.

The defender said: “We’re all essentially on trial.

“There are a lot of players who are out of contract.

“I feel we’ve had a few summers when there’s been a big turnover of players, but I think this could potentially be the biggest one.

“There are going to be a lot of new faces coming in, so for boys like myself who do have a year left or are going to be at the club for the next couple of years, we’re far from safe as well.

“We need to show in training and games that we’re worth being in that starting XI and that squad.

“I know he’s watched all the games this season, so he’ll have a rough idea already, but when he’s here, you’re face to face, you’re on the training pitch, you want to impress and do well.

“I know that everybody who is involved against Livingston will want to give their all, firstly to get the result, but also to impress the manager.”

Manager Glass demands more energy, intensity and commitment

After a 10-day quarantine due to Covid-19 regulations on overseas travel having flown in from the United States, Glass finally began working with the Aberdeen squad this week.

Considine said: “It is maybe the wake-up call a lot of us need, that fresh start.

“A lot of boys will look at it that they weren’t getting a look in under the previous manager, so there is now a chance they will get a fresh start under the new manager.

“It is a fresh start for us all and we all need to impress and do well to be in the manager’s plans going forward.”

Glass has only had days to work with the Dons, but Considine said the new manager and assistant Allan Russell immediately made their message clear.

Starting today against Livingston the new management team will demand more energy, intensity and commitment in the press.

Considine said: “The manager was appointed almost a month ago and it has taken a while for him to get here, but now he is here it is almost as if we have hit the reset button as players.

“I know he has been watching all this seasons games, but now he is here it is time to impress, give your all in training and do enough in the remaining games to do a good job for him.

“We had a meeting on Wednesday and he has set out a clear plan that he wants to implement on the team.

“Everything was really positive and we went out on the training park and worked on it and have been working at it all week.

“He wants more energy from all of us.

“The manager and Allan Russell have said when we are pressing we need to do it with more intensity and commitment.

“There are other bits to it as well, but all the players have a real hunger to do well.”

Still much to play for this season

Following what has been a disappointing season so far for the Reds, a new dawn will begin today under Glass and Russell.

The bid to land the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 continues and the bid to finish third remains alive.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by four points.

Considine said: “There’s a huge opportunity for us all now.

“This team has got a lot to prove because this season hasn’t turned out to be the best so far.

“However, we could have eight really good games left to have a good run in the cup and to get third place.

“I would love to finish on a high this year by getting to a final and lifting the Scottish Cup, which would be the icing on the cake.”