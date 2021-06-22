Niall McGinn targeting group stages of Conference League with Aberdeen

Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn hopes this can be the year the Dons reach the group stages of European football.

The latest European campaign gets under way on July 22 when Swedish side BK Hacken visit Pittodrie in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Dons failed to make it past the third qualifying round of the Europa League under former manager Derek McInnes, but McGinn hopes a new challenge under a new manager in Stephen Glass can lead to his club reaching new heights.

He said: “Over the last four or five seasons, the standard has got better. All these European teams are technically very good on the ball and it is about wearing them down and scoring at the right time.

“It is not going to be easy, but it is one of those where you have to fancy your chances and hopefully we can go that step further and build some momentum.

“We’ve shown over the years what a great atmosphere it can be at home and hopefully this can be the year we go a step closer.

“We’re building a squad of youth and experience, and hopefully we can push together in the right direction.”

Big test ahead in the Scottish Premiership

The challenge domestically is also expected to be fierce following the return of Hearts and Dundee to the top flight, but McGinn is confident his club will be ready for the tests which lie ahead.

He said: “It is the first time in years we’ve had both Dundee teams, Hearts, Hibs and obviously Celtic and Rangers in there, so every week is going to feel like a big game.

“Those games at Dundee and United are always great atmospheres as are trips to Hibs and Hearts. It’s going to be great atmospheres and we can’t wait for the season to start.”

Contribution on and off the field

McGinn, who will celebrate his 34th birthday next month, has signed up for another year at Pittodrie and he hopes he can make a contribution on and off the field as he looks to put his coaching badges to good use behind the scenes at Cormack Park.

He said: “I’m hoping this season after finishing my B licence I can get down one a night a week and do some work with the younger teams. I’ll talk to the coaching staff and the community people, but I’d like to get a feel for it.

“If there is a current Aberdeen player in amongst the young talent then hopefully I can help them by being there for them.

“This is a club I’ve grown to love over the years I’ve been here. I’ve played my best football here. I remember when Craig Brown brought me in, I scored a lot of goals which led me on to the international stage.

“I’ve had a good affiliation with the fans and they’ve always supported me. I just want to go out, keep improving and if there is anything I can do to help the team win games, I’ll try to do that.

“I still feel I’ve plenty to give and I’m delighted to have signed up for another season.”