Niall McGinn feels he still has plenty to offer Aberdeen and is pleased Stephen Glass has recognised that.

The experienced Dons forward has signed a new one-year deal with the club, extending his affiliate with the Granite City until 2022.

McGinn was out of contract this summer but had a mini-rebirth under Glass, re-emphasising his importance to Aberdeen.

He told the Dons website: “When I sat down and spoke with the manager, we talked about what he wants from me and how I can fit into his style of football and formation. I think he also sees me as an experienced player who has been around the club for a long time.

“He recognises the need to have that sort of player around to help the team progress. The manager will expect the senior players to be a positive influence on the younger ones coming through, to help them develop and keep improving so he can then play them when they are ready.”

With spectators kept out of Pittodrie for the majority of last season, McGinn did not want to say goodbye to the club without being able to play in front of fans once again.

He added: “Having been at Aberdeen for so long, it would have been hugely disappointing to leave this summer after playing in front of an empty Pittodrie for the last year.

“Last season was different to any other without the fans, and then on the pitch things certainly did not work out the way we wanted them to. You want to leave a club on a high, especially one I care so much about. Hopefully I can do that at the end of next season or even beyond.

“I am thoroughly looking forward to the new season. The manager will put us through a good pre-season training and there will be new players coming in too which always livens things up.

“Hopefully it can be a really good season for us. There will be plenty to play for. We want to get back to doing well in the cup competitions and get back to winning games most weeks.

“It will also be a really competitive season with lots of big games to look forward to.

McGinn is in the top 20 for all-time appearances and goals for the Dons, with the Northern Ireland international needing 13 more strikes to break the century-mark at Aberdeen.

He said: “Personally, I have unfinished business. As I say, I want to go out on a high, whenever that comes which is why I was so pleased to sort out a new deal. It was done relatively quickly. It was a no brainer for myself.

“I have built up a good relationship with Stephen (Glass) and Allan (Russell) since they have come in. They seem very keen on me as a player and that was a big positive. They need credit for pushing things from their side as well as me trying to impress on the pitch.

“There was no convincing needed from the manager to make me stay another year. I have loved my time at the club. I have played the best football of my career at Aberdeen.

“The club have helped my career massively. Craig Brown brought me here and revitalised me, got me back on track. I have nothing but thanks for all managers I have worked with.”

McGinn aims to continue his affiliation with the club after his playing career has finished. The 34-year-old is undertaking his coaching badges and hopes to work with some of the younger age groups with the Dons.

He added: “I am hoping to continue my coaching badges. All that was placed on hold with COVID over the past year. I have finished my B licence so I wanted to get going again and I will try and do some work with the young age groups within the youth academy.

“That might mean going down to Cormack Park one or two evenings a week when we don’t have midweek games and get involved with the underage teams. That is something I definitely want to do.”