Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says Matty Longstaff looks set to agree Aberdeen loan move

By Ryan Cryle
27/08/2021, 11:20 am Updated: 27/08/2021, 11:36 am
Matty Longstaff.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Matty Longstaff looks be heading to Aberdeen on loan.

The Dons had been linked to the midfielder, 21, who has made 14 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals, in what would be a major transfer coup for the Pittodrie club.

Following Aberdeen’s Euro exit to Qarabag in the Granite City last night, manager Stephen Glass suggested he’d be able to reveal more signings by the end of the week, having already landed Wolves forward Austin Samuels on loan, as well as forward Marley Watkins, in recent days.

Bruce, while previewing the Magpies’ game against Southampton, had this to say about Longstaff: “We’ve said it’s important for him to go and play football so it’s a great opportunity for him to do that.

“Aberdeen have put their offer on the table and it looks like he’s going to accept it.”

A central midfielder coming in at Aberdeen, who are also looking to add to their defensive options, raises questions about Lewis Ferguson’s Reds future.

The 22-year-old dynamo, who was called up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying triple-header earlier this week, submitted a transfer request in the summer after a bid from Premier League newcomers Watford.