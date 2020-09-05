New signing Ross McCrorie loving life at Aberdeen after Rangers switch

New signing Ross McCrorie met up with the Scotland Under-21 squad this week with a beaming smile thanks to his move to Aberdeen from Rangers.

The midfielder reported for international duty ahead of Tuesday’s Euro qualifier in Lithuania having made a superb start to his Dons career.

McCrorie boasts a flawless record with four wins from four since completing the Dons’ switch.

The 22-year-old has excelled in both midfield and defence at the start of a season-long loan from the Ibrox club that will become a three-year permanent move for £350,000 next summer.

McCrorie said: “I have a smile on my face again and am absolutely loving it at Aberdeen.

“Since I came in the door at Pittodrie everyone has been tremendous with me. I already knew the majority of the squad and the coaching staff, so it was an easy environment to walk into.

“The welcome I have had from Aberdeen fans has been excellent.

“They have taken me in as one of their own and I just want to keep repaying them with good performances.”

McCrorie is set to be capped at U21 level for the 17th time when facing Lithuania in the Group D Euro U21 qualifier in Vilnius.

He is joined in the U21 squad by Aberdeen team-mates Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan.

In the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat of Hibs at Easter Road before the international break, Aberdeen manager McInnes hailed McCrorie as a “Rolls Royce” of a player and tipped him for future recognition at Scotland senior level.

McCrorie has been similarly impressed with Aberdeen.

He said: “We have a really talented team at Aberdeen.

“You can see that in how many internationals players we have. There is real quality there.

“The team spirit within the squad is also very strong as all the players dig deep.

“A club like Aberdeen are expected to take points and challenge up there. We did that against Hibs and it was tremendous for all the boys.

“After the international break, we will hopefully continue that winning form.”

Aberdeen beat Hibs to the capture of McCrorie after the midfielder, contracted to Rangers until 2022, informed Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard he wanted to leave.

McInnes recently shot down suggestions Aberdeen outbid Hibs, insisting the move was solely down to the player’s hunger for success.

Aberdeen met a figure Hibs had agreed with Rangers and McInnes insists at no point was money mentioned in negotiations with McCrorie or his agent.

Europa League action was also an enticing proposition.

Having seen off NSI Runavik 6-0, the Dons face Viking FK in Norway on Thursday September 17 for the right to play Sporting Lisbon in Portugal the following week.

McCrorie said: “The aim is to get to the group stages and hopefully we do that this season. However, we will take each game as it comes.”

All Europa League qualifiers will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCrorie said: “Football is nothing without fans. We miss our home fans up at Pittodrie and hopefully they can come back soon.”