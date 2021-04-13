New manager Stephen Glass says it ‘feels good’ to finally be at Aberdeen as he vows to hit the ground running

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has vowed to ‘hit the ground running’ now that he has finally arrived at the club.

After 10 days in quarantine due to Covid-19 travel rules having flown in from the United States new boss Glass today began his new regime.

He arrived at the club’s Cormack Park training complex this morning and will make his debut in the dugout with assistant Allan Russell in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Livingston at Pittodrie.

The 44-year-old admits it took a bit longer than he would have liked to finally begin work at the Dons.

He also revealed extended period in isolation were used to study footage of the Dons and reach a plan with No.2 Russell, also the England squad striker coach.

Glass said: “It feels good.

“It took a little bit longer than I would have liked, watching from a distance and watching the team doing well.

“It’s been great meeting the people around the training ground.

“Some of the lads are doing a bit extra which is great to see.

“I’ve been watching the group training and the games.

“There’s a lot of footage you can get on top of remotely and planning with Allan as best we can.”

Glass was officially confirmed as replacement for the axed Derek McInnes on March 23.

He accepts that some players will experience a transitional period as McInnes was at Pittodrie for almost eight years.

He said: “I’ve been in that situation myself.

“Some players are disappointed to see the manager leave, some are happy.

“The players are happy and looking forward to what’s next.

“We come in fresh and ready to hit the ground running.”

Development team coach Paul Sheerin was placed in interim charge following the exit of McInnes.

Sheerin’s first game in interim charge was a 1-0 loss at Dundee United, prior to the appointment of Glass as new manager.

Upon his appointment Glass was happy to leave team matters to Sheerin whilst he was isolation.

Sheerin oversaw 1-0 wins at St Johnstone and Dumbarton to hand over the team with the bid for third the Scottish Cup campaign still alive.

He said: “The one at Dundee United I was still in America but being back here, it feels more real.

“The team has done well the last few weeks – a lot of young guys getting debuts and Paul Sheerin has been really brave in that respect.

“That’s been fantastic and given us that base to work from.

“I’ve been an interim manager myself and I didn’t have interference but I know that responsibility where you’re taking charge of games, you want to have it yourself.

“It was important to talk to Paul early to let him know he had that responsibility.

“You saw the response from the group and I think the team was better for it.”