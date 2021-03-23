New manager Stephen Glass hopes to deliver ‘sustained period of success’ at Aberdeen with ‘fast, attacking football’

Stephen Glass says he wants to be an Aberdeen manager who puts “trophies in the cabinet”.

The “proud” 44-year-old has been confirmed as Derek McInnes’ replacement at Pittodrie on what is understood to be an initial year-long deal.

Former Dons midfielder Glass, who joins from strategic partners Atlanta United, where he had been reserve team boss, may have secured his first permanent first-team manager’s role – but hopes to deliver “a sustained period of success and get to that next level in Europe”.

Glass says these ambitions, which he shares with chairman Dave Cormack, will see him demand a winning mentality at the club.

He said: “I think the mentality is in there already, but you either want to be the best or you don’t, and there are enough people around Aberdeen who want to be the best.

“I think we can, the staff that are there and what I’ll add, can really push things hopefully to another level that hasn’t been around the club for a while.

“It’s been successful here and there, but we’re looking for a sustained period of success and get to that next level in Europe.

“Successful Aberdeen managers put trophies in the cabinet and hopefully I’m there long enough that I can be one of those managers who does that.”

Aberdeen’s only trophy since Glass helped the club lift the 1995 Coca-Cola Cup was the 2014 League Cup won under McInnes.

Glass admitted he’d had sleepless nights, so desperate was he to land the Dons gig, and he isn’t only aiming for silverware, but to get his team playing “fast, attacking football”, even at Parkhead and Ibrox.

Glass said: “I think the thing I want to put on the pitch is an attacking style. It’s honestly nothing new for the people at Aberdeen, when I came into the club that was what was expected.

“I came in as a really young kid and saw it, and Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams did things that people are still talking about now as almost a new-wave, but he was doing it in the eighties.

“Alex Smith was doing it in the eighties. Attacking, trying to win games every week, when you’re going to Glasgow, you’re going to win.

“If you can put an Aberdeen team on the that people can believe in, people will come and watch and believe in what is going to happen.

“That’s the aim: fast, attacking football, and scoring goals hopefully as well. There’s a huge incentive to do well.”

⚽️🎙️ Stephen Glass confirmed as @AberdeenFC manager: 🔴 Glass' immediate priorities

🔴 Recruitment and player development strategy

🔴 Scott Brown on his way? Listen to the Northern Goal reaction special here:

Apple: https://t.co/SU07uogs9X

Spotify: https://t.co/c3Sjg40fOm pic.twitter.com/qP8A6doXZF — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) March 23, 2021

Despite Aberdeen currently being on a run of one goal in 10 outings, Glass hopes he can get the Dons supporters to buy into his Red revolution before the end of this season, telling them: “Their backing would be fantastic and I am hoping that over the coming weeks you are going to see a team on the pitch that you will want to come and watch next year.

“That you are going to have a belief that, with additions coming in over the summer, new staff coming in, existing staff feeling embraced, there is a bright future for Aberdeen we can all feel a part of.”

Glass hopes to be in the Aberdeen dugout for the first Premiership post-split game, away at St Johnstone on April 10. He says he has watched “every game this season”, but trusts interim boss Paul Sheerin to “do things his way” until he is able to get to the north-east and is free of any quarantine period.

Glass said: “The games within the split are massively important and so are the Scottish Cup games because we know the prize that comes at the end of that.

“So there is a lot of hard work coming up, a lot of hours to be put in.

“I think it’s about planning for what’s coming up, looking at the opponents and focusing on the future rather than looking back.

“I think that’s going to be the most important thing.”

© SNS Group

Glass is potentially facing a big rebuild of the Aberdeen squad in the summer with several players out of contract or coming to the end of loan spells. There are currently no senior strikers signed up for next term.

The new manager, who also turned out for the likes of Newcastle and Hibernian during his playing career, is “looking forward to putting a bit of my stamp on it”

Despite his relative lack of experience, he talked up his footballing education under the likes of the “incredible” Tony Mowbray at Hibs, as well as his role in transforming Atlanta’s George Bello from a bit-part player to a US international.

Glass, who is expected to bring in Celtic midfielder Scott Brown as his player-assistant manager and also wants England strikers coach Allan Russell on his staff, said: “There are a lot of players out of contract and we have some really good players, good young players at the club.

“I know Paul blooded a couple of them at the weekend.

“To me the future looks bright when you look at the young players allied to the experienced ones there.

“The club has great young players, there is a lot of potential for the team to do really, really well.

“I am looking forward to putting a bit of my stamp on it, along with the rest of the staff who are there.

“The opportunity is enormous.

“The trust people are putting in me is big, but I believe I’ll repay it.

“The people I am hoping to get on board, they want to do the same thing and there’s a reason for that.”