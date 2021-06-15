New Firm derby at Pittodrie will kick-off Aberdeen’s new Premiership campaign

Aberdeen will start the new cinch Premiership season with a New Firm derby against Dundee United.
The fixtures for the new Scottish Professional Football League were released this morning and new Dons boss Stephen Glass will face new United head coach Tam Courts at Pittodrie on Sunday, August 1.
The opening game will be the first time the sides have met since United beat the Dons at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup quarter-final last season.
The Dons make their first visit to Ibrox to face champions Rangers on Wednesday, October 27 with Steven Gerrard’s side also serving as the last visitors to Pittodrie this year when they make the trip north on December 29.
New player-coach Scott Brown will face his former club Celtic for the first time when they visit Pittodrie on Saturday October 2 while Declan Gallagher’s former team Motherwell host the Dons on Saturday September 11.
Another new arrival, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, will line-up against his former club Livingston when the Dons make their first away trip of the season on Saturday, August 7.
Hibernian, who pipped the Dons to third place last season, make their first visit to Pittodrie on Saturday October 23.
Aberdeen’s Premiership fixtures for 2021-22:
Sunday 1 August 2021
Dundee United (H)
Saturday 7 August
Livingston (A)
Saturday 21 August
Hearts (A)
Saturday 28 August
Ross County (H)
Saturday 11 September
Motherwell (A)
Saturday 18 September
St Johnstone (H)
Saturday 25 September
St Mirren (A)
Saturday 2 October 2021
Celtic (H)
Saturday 16 October 2021
Dundee (A)
Saturday 23 October 2021
Hibernian (H)
Wednesday 27 October
Rangers (A)
Saturday 30 October
Hearts (H)
Saturday 6 November
Motherwell (H)
Saturday 20 November
Dundee United (A)
Saturday 27 November
Celtic (A)
Wednesday 1 December
Livingston (H)
Saturday 4 December
St Mirren (H)
Saturday 11 December
St Johnstone (A)
Saturday 18 December
Hibernian (A)
Sunday 26 December
Dundee (H)
Wednesday 29 December
Rangers (H)
Sunday 2 January 2022
Ross County (A)
Wednesday 26 January
St Mirren (A)
Saturday 29 January
St Johnstone (H)
Saturday 5 February
Livingston A
Wednesday 9 February
Celtic H
Saturday 19 February 2022
Motherwell A
Saturday 26 February 2022
Dundee United H
Wednesday 02 March 2022
Hearts A
Saturday 5 March 2022
Rangers A
Saturday 19 March 2022
Hibernian H
Saturday 2 April 2022
Dundee A
Saturday 9 April 2022
Ross County H
