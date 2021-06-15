New Firm derby at Pittodrie will kick-off Aberdeen’s new Premiership campaign

Aberdeen will start the new cinch Premiership season with a New Firm derby against Dundee United.

The fixtures for the new Scottish Professional Football League were released this morning and new Dons boss Stephen Glass will face new United head coach Tam Courts at Pittodrie on Sunday, August 1.

The opening game will be the first time the sides have met since United beat the Dons at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup quarter-final last season.

The Dons make their first visit to Ibrox to face champions Rangers on Wednesday, October 27 with Steven Gerrard’s side also serving as the last visitors to Pittodrie this year when they make the trip north on December 29.

New player-coach Scott Brown will face his former club Celtic for the first time when they visit Pittodrie on Saturday October 2 while Declan Gallagher’s former team Motherwell host the Dons on Saturday September 11.

Another new arrival, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, will line-up against his former club Livingston when the Dons make their first away trip of the season on Saturday, August 7.

Hibernian, who pipped the Dons to third place last season, make their first visit to Pittodrie on Saturday October 23.

Aberdeen’s Premiership fixtures for 2021-22:

Sunday 1 August 2021

Dundee United (H)

Saturday 7 August

Livingston (A)

Saturday 21 August

Hearts (A)

Saturday 28 August

Ross County (H)

Saturday 11 September

Motherwell (A)

Saturday 18 September

St Johnstone (H)

Saturday 25 September

St Mirren (A)

Saturday 2 October 2021

Celtic (H)

Saturday 16 October 2021

Dundee (A)

Saturday 23 October 2021

Hibernian (H)

Wednesday 27 October

Rangers (A)

Saturday 30 October

Hearts (H)

Saturday 6 November

Motherwell (H)

Saturday 20 November

Dundee United (A)

Saturday 27 November

Celtic (A)

Wednesday 1 December

Livingston (H)

Saturday 4 December

St Mirren (H)

Saturday 11 December

St Johnstone (A)

Saturday 18 December

Hibernian (A)

Sunday 26 December

Dundee (H)

Wednesday 29 December

Rangers (H)

Sunday 2 January 2022

Ross County (A)

Wednesday 26 January

St Mirren (A)

Saturday 29 January

St Johnstone (H)

Saturday 5 February

Livingston A

Wednesday 9 February

Celtic H

Saturday 19 February 2022

Motherwell A

Saturday 26 February 2022

Dundee United H

Wednesday 02 March 2022

Hearts A

Saturday 5 March 2022

Rangers A

Saturday 19 March 2022

Hibernian H

Saturday 2 April 2022

Dundee A

Saturday 9 April 2022

Ross County H