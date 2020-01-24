Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants new signing on board for weekend trip to play St Mirren

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes aims to secure a new signing before Sunday’s Premiership clash at St Mirren.

McInnes was left frustrated at the lack of creativity and quality in the attacking areas in the 1-0 loss to Motherwell.

It was the second straight game the Reds struggled in the final third having edged past League One Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup.

McInnes will push to inject attacking creativity with a new signing before facing the Buddies.

Top of McInnes’ wish list before the January transfer window closes remains St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy.

Winger Kennedy has already agreed a pre- contract to sign on at Aberdeen for next season.

However, McInnes wants the 25-year-old in now.

Attempts to land Kennedy have so far stalled, but it is understood McInnes is set to step up his efforts to secure Kennedy.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we can be busy enough to get one or two added to the squad. We will go to St Mirren with a similar work rate and determination to get the right result.

“Hopefully the quality that we know is in the squad (comes out) and what we are certainly looking to (do is) add to the squad which comes out at the weekend.”

The Dons are reportedly targeting Wolves teenage winger Ryan Giles, 19, who was recently recalled from a loan spell at League One Shrewsbury.

England U-20 cap Giles has scored one senior career goal.

Aberdeen have lost valuable ground in the race for third spot and automatic European qualification following the defeat to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Third-placed Well are now four points ahead of Aberdeen.

McInnes wants to quickly address the lack of cutting edge evident in the attacking third.

He said: “You can see the work rate and honesty of the team as they are certainly working hard enough.

“You can also see the commitment of the team. What we are looking for is a bit more quality that an Aberdeen team should have that could make that possession count for something.

“I thought we were the better team (against Motherwell).

“We got into good areas, but were bemoaning the lack of quality and decision making that has been apparent for a while.

“When Sam Cosgrove is not scoring goals for us we are looking for a bit more from others.

“It is that final pass, final decision and extra bit of quality to make it count.

“I was keen to address that before the window opened and keen to address it when the window opened.

“We are keen to still address that before the window closes.”

Following defeat to Motherwell the Dons boss accepts the pressure is on to deliver a victory at struggling St Mirren.

Aberdeen lost 1-0 on their previous visit there in August.

McInnes said: “Losing to Motherwell was only our second home defeat in the league (this season), and it was a sore one.

“I have been here long enough to know that If you don’t win your home game the next one becomes even more important.

“That is where we are.

“We need to stick together.”

McInnes’ only signing this window so far has been midfielder Dylan McGeouch from League One Sunderland.

Midfielder Mark Gallagher, 18, was signed from Ross County but is for the development squad.

McGeouch made his Premiership debut against Motherwell and completed the whole 90 minutes.

McInnes said: “Funso (Ojo) and Dylan are working their way forward and through their fitness.

“Funso got 90 minutes on Saturday and Dylan got his 90 against Motherwell.

“I am delighted with Dylan. He got a bit tired as the game went on but took on so much responsibility.

“I am looking for that bit more responsibility from everyone.”