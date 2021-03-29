New deal for Dons defender Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has signed a two-year extension with the Dons.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the Dons since the age of nine, is a product of the AFC youth academy and SFA performance school at Hazlehead.

The left-back, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Forfar Athletic, made his debut for the club in the 1-0 defeat at Dundee United before the international break.

New Dons boss Stephen Glass is delighted to have extend the defender’s deal until the summer of 2023 and is looking forward to working with him when he arrives in Scotland.

Glass said: “Jack is a young prospect we are really excited about, so I’m pleased he has committed his future to the club.

“Having made his debut against Dundee United, he must now build on that opportunity and put everything into his continued development.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jack as he looks to fulfil his potential and build his career at Pittodrie.”