New deal for Aberdeen youngster Kevin Hanratty

Aberdeen under-18 player Kevin Hanratty has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 18 year-old attacking midfielder, a product of the club’s youth academy and SFA performance school, is a former Scottish under-16 and under-17 international.

Dons boss Stephen Glass is delighted the teenager has signed an extension and believes Hanratty, who spent the last two months of the season on loan at Cove Rangers, has a bright future in the game.

Glass said: “It is great Kevin has opted to extend his time with the club.

“He is an exciting young talent, and he must now take this opportunity to work hard and fulfil the potential we believe he has.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Kevin develop in the coming years as he looks to realise his ambitions of becoming a first team player for this club.”